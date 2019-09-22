The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme

+ 28

Architects Pseudonyme

Location Quai Duguay Trouin, 62480 Le Portel, France

Category Other

Lead Architects Chloé Thomazo & Jeremy Germe

Area 43.2 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Edouard Sanville

Text description provided by the architects. Three balconies rise above the sea. Overlooking the beach, they mark the start of a vast project of coastal redevelopment, intended to strengthen the seaside character of this small town on the Opal Coast.

Both in-situ sculptures and public micro-spaces, they form a belvedere suspended above the void. Interrupting the parapet to move towards the sea, they widen the quay and offer new perspectives towards the Channel and the landscape.

The main objective of the project is to create a link between the top and bottom of the site, while highlighting the difference in height that makes it unique. In response to this raw landscape, it was necessary to propose a major intervention despite a limited budget.

To transform the promenade, three specific interventions were designed to echo the near and distant context: positioned in the extension of the streets of the old town, each balcony marks the direction of the fort of L'Heurt, built by Napoleon and now partially engulfed.

The architecture of the balconies responds to an ambivalent context: implanted on a functional and defensive structure, they are also part of a place of tourism and promenade. This dual nature of the site is reflected in the materiality of the construction: alcoves covered with wood create a welcoming space, but ending in a glazed railing that projects the visitor from the void. The tapered shape of the balconies further reinforces this sense of perspective, highlighted by linear lighting accentuating the vanishing lines.

The implementation of wood cladding also contributes to this dual perception. From the street, it seems opaque, but it turns to be apertured as we move towards the sea, revealing the assemblies of the metal structure. The result is an interactive and playful space, where the visitor is both protected and exposed, where he can play with his fear of height while rediscovering the landscape.