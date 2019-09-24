World
  Earthquake Memorial Hall and Relics Park in Longtou mountain Town / HUAXIA Architects Studio

Earthquake Memorial Hall and Relics Park in Longtou mountain Town / HUAXIA Architects Studio

  24 September, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Earthquake Memorial Hall and Relics Park in Longtou mountain Town / HUAXIA Architects Studio
Save this picture!
Tree of life. Image © Xiu Huo
Building perspective. Image © Xiu Huo
Plaza. Image © Xiu Huo
Crack. Image © Xiu Huo
Interior. Image © Xiu Huo

  • Clients

    Ludian county Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourist Administration

  • Engineering

    Weifeng Wang, Tao Liu, Jing Wang

  • Landscape

    Mingtao Li, Zhe Song, Yilin Zhang

  • Water Supply and Sewerage

    Zhao Du, Qian Shen

  • Heating and Ventilation

    Fan Wang

  • Electrical Design

    Weina Cao, Lei Chen

  • Construction

    Yunnan construction investment holding group
Building perspective. Image © Xiu Huo
Background
The earthquake occurred in Longtoushan Town, Ludian County, Yunnan Province at 16:30 on August 3, 2014, which is 6.5-magnitude, resulting in 617 deaths, 112 missing and 3143 injured. The design retains the original town government as part of the earthquake site park and becomes the memory of Longtoushan Town for the people.

Plaza. Image © Xiu Huo
Concept
The base scene was barren. Only one eucalyptus survived after the robbery, symbolizing unyielding life. The design takes the tree as the starting point and the center of the circle, and draws an hour hand toward the air at 16:30, marking the time of the earthquake. The "great crack" formed on the ground marks the moment of dignity. At the end of the crack is a towering monument overlooking every corner of the site.

Masterplan. Image © Xiu Huo
Spatial sequence
The overall planning layout includes parks, tourist service centers, memorial halls, and earthquake sites, forming a spatial sequence of four themes—— “tranquility, rupture, rebirth, and recollection”. People pass through the tranquil water surface, the fissures of the earth, and the unrelenting life represented by the trees. When they reach the earthquake site, they push their emotions to the climax.

Bird view. Image © Xiu Huo
Entrance plaza perspective. Image © Xiu Huo
Form
The layout of the triangle reflects the fission of the earth，the ground-breaking form reflects the tremendous destructive power of the earthquake. The exterior wall material is naturally built with local stone, and the roof greening and the site are combined to create a sense of shock while not appearing abrupt.

Jingsitan. Image © Xiu Huo
Entrance steps. Image © Xiu Huo
Urban public space
The memorial is no longer just a serious memorial, but also penetrates into people's daily lives.

Crack. Image © Xiu Huo
Interior. Image © Xiu Huo
Tourist center. Image © Xiu Huo
Structure and interior space
Design highlights structural aesthetics and creates spiritual space. The structure conforms to the architectural form, using triangular beams and hexagonal columns. Part of the interior design does not have a ceiling, introducing skylight. Fully embody the structural aesthetics and consider the creation of indoor space by natural light.

Plaza perspective. Image © Xiu Huo
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HUAXIA Architects Studio
"Earthquake Memorial Hall and Relics Park in Longtou mountain Town / HUAXIA Architects Studio" 24 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

鲁甸县龙头山镇抗震纪念馆及地震遗址公园 / 中国建筑西北设计研究院华夏设计院

翻译成中文

