Patio House / Marchetti Bonetti+

+ 26

Architects Marchetti Bonetti+

Location Cacupé, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Giovani Bonetti, Taís Marchetti Bonetti

Design team Adriano Kremer, Cristhine Digiácomo

Area 660.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ronaldo Azambuja

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Pátio project, a residence located at a private condo in Cacupé, in the city of Florianópolis, had as its premise to turn the building inwards, preserving the privacy of its residents. To achieve this, courtyards were created, delimitated by moving wood panels that mitigate the relation with neighbor’s properties. At the same time, the project intends to enhance the visuals of the sea that surrounds Santa Catarina’s island.

Inspired by Brazilian modern architecture, yet with a contemporary approach, the Casa Pátio project employs materials that fit perfectly into this context, such as concrete, glass and wood, always trying to connect to the incredible green of the outdoor area. A big concrete overhang delimitates the project perimeter, which, by involving the entire residence, reinforces the patios and the relation between internal and external areas

With a simple and concise layout, the social area program consists of a generous living connected to the kitchen and to the building’s internal courtyards. The private area of the residence, on the other hand, consists of three large suites located on the ground floor and an extension on the upper floor, which serves as a reserved guest room