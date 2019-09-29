World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes
  6. 2019
  7. Passy 25 Collective Housing Unit and Commercial Spaces / Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes + Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte

Passy 25 Collective Housing Unit and Commercial Spaces / Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes + Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte

  • 02:00 - 29 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Passy 25 Collective Housing Unit and Commercial Spaces / Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes + Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte
Save this picture!
Passy 25 Collective Housing Unit and Commercial Spaces / Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes + Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte, © Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri

© Béatrice Cafieri © Béatrice Cafieri © Béatrice Cafieri © Béatrice Cafieri + 15

Save this picture!
© Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of a triangular shaped plot, at the crossroads of two suburban avenues. In the north, alongside the public areas, the project has the role to structure the urban landscape. It supports and gives a dynamic aspect to the junction of avenue des Grandes Platières and avenue Paul Eluard. In the south, the project opens up to the landscape and offers a great sun exposure and a beautiful view to all the housing.

Save this picture!
© Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri

The project reveals the program’s diversity. From the bottom to the top, the project is composed of a foundation, it elevates to collective housing and then split into 4 separate volumes to fit with the local type of construction. The volumes come alive thanks to the openings’ rhythm, the sun-shading and the façades materiality. The gaps in between the 4 volumes are dedicated to the vertical distribution to the upper levels, it creates transparency from the street. These outdoor passageways represent a pleasant break between the gardens and the street before getting to the private part of the housing. The view and the lighting both enhance the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri
Save this picture!
Section and elevations
Section and elevations
Save this picture!
© Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri

The housing benefits fully from the environment and offers beautiful views of the mountains to the main rooms of the apartments. The volumes surface is entirely occupied, including the surface under the roof. The outdoor planning is exclusively dedicated to pedestrians and landscape layout. The direct link with the public space and the appeal of the commercial space give the project valuable surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© Béatrice Cafieri
© Béatrice Cafieri

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes
Office
Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Passy 25 Collective Housing Unit and Commercial Spaces / Maisonnet Locatelli Architectes + Chaveneau Ohashi Architecte" 29 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924932/passy-25-collective-housing-unit-and-commercial-spaces-maisonnet-locatelli-architectes-plus-chaveneau-ohashi-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream