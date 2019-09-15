World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Ben Hudson Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Jack’s Point House / Ben Hudson Architects

Jack’s Point House / Ben Hudson Architects

  • 19:00 - 15 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jack’s Point House / Ben Hudson Architects
Save this picture!
Jack’s Point House / Ben Hudson Architects, © Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin © Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin © Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin © Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin + 43

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was a family home for four; comfortable rather than grandiose, and for a design that complimented the site and felt ‘naturally belonging’ to the landscape. Ben Hudson Architects sought to reinterpret the simple rural vernacular of traditional agricultural buildings; as such the design is a contemporary interpretation of the Central Otago hay barn, with single pitch ‘farm shed’ roof forms. The result is a refined but simple silhouette which sits modestly below the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

The form is divided into two distinct ‘pavilions’ – bedroom and living – connected by a central entry set back from the main buildings. A change in angle is incorporated in response to the irregular site boundary and to provide a sunny outdoor living area, sheltered from the prevailing southerlies. Openings respond to views, privacy, and internal function, but are designed to articulate form and provide human scale.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

The home is intended to sit naturally within the context of the dramatic alpine landscape. The separate pavilions are positioned and shaped to embrace and frame ridgeline views; high-level windows to the east of the living space celebrate the Remarkables mountain range and cast light back down into the plan. Natural building materials and earthy, recessive colours reinforce the connection to the environment.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

Internally, the living wing is defined as a single volume accommodating kitchen, living, dining, fireplace, and study, with a mezzanine studio space above, offering the occupants a flexible set of living spaces. White surfaces heighten the play of light and shadow within the interior, but in contrast a palette of raw concrete, cedar and dark painted walls adds a layer of warmth and intimacy to the fire area. From within, the sense of living in an alpine landscape is palpable, yet the house provides a comfortable retreat in which to sit back, unwind and enjoy a glass of local pinot.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin
© Sarah Rowlands Photography and Simon Larkin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ben Hudson Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Jack’s Point House / Ben Hudson Architects" 15 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924828/jacks-point-house-ben-hudson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream