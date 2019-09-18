World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interiors Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura
  6. 2019
  7. Simmetria Space / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura

Simmetria Space / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura

  • 16:00 - 18 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Simmetria Space / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Simmetria Space / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura, © Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 15

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Unlike trends in maximalism and color burst in interior design, we bet on the classic black and white, but exploited in a contemporary way, through different shades, textures, and materials. The concept of space carefully reflects the Jader Almeida Work, who completes fifteen years beside Sollos. The interior was exclusively designed with his furniture, we worked with some pieces from the previous collection that match with the news. 

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The releases explore glass, marble, dark shades of wood in a totally different way than he had been working before. We believe in the timeless design, the works should be consistent and lasting. In this project, we seek balance in proportions and we selected some furniture that attributes elegance and sophistication on the composition. 

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The interior is introspective and nothing obvious, from layout to materials selection. The formal concept is broken with the sofa layout, that it has loose backrests forming micro-living spaces. The focal element of the project is the Hold dining table, with six meters long and stone top with striking texture, what it getting up a more natural look. In the background, the dark wall of Tresuno's concrete boards reinforces this language. 

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The raised floor of the room divides the living space with the circulation, which it's marked by Icon shelf with 5 meters long, directing access. We worked with cozy lighting, with indirect lights through pendants light, wall lamps, floor, and table lamps. All those pieces also too designed by Jader.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Brazil
Cite: "Simmetria Space / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura" [Simmetria / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura] 18 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924795/simmetria-space-belotto-scopel-tanaka-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream