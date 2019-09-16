World
  7. Concrete Light House / HYLA Architects

Concrete Light House / HYLA Architects

  • 00:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Concrete Light House / HYLA Architects
Concrete Light House / HYLA Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 22

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Design Team

    Yingzi Fu, Tran Thi Thu Trang, Thomas Ong

  • Area

    491.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

  • Structural Engineer

    Thymn Pte Ltd

  • Main Contractor:

    Emma Groups Construction Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Contractor

    Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. The plasticity and structural capability of concrete presents a myriad of construction details deserving of one's attention and showcase as done so in this house.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

At the very early stage of the design process, model making is a powerful tool to study the geometry of form and structural function, the modularity and the porosity. Designed with a clarity of structure in mind, the model’s shell was crafted in vertical and horizontal balsa wood strips, representing the concrete columns and beams / louvers in a modular size. When it comes to construction, the module is once again precisely formulated based on the actual dimension of pine board-form strip, yet adhered to its structural specification, resulting in a chamfer in-between the panels which perfectly emphasizes the division of the modules as how it was aimed to.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Second floor and mezzanine plan
Second floor and mezzanine plan
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

 Draping over both the house and the swimming pool, this concrete lattice blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor space. The swimming pool unassumingly extends deep into the house to become the key focus in the planning of spaces around this triple volume "courtyard". From the inside, the spatial experience is animated by the array of framed apertures to the exterior green that extends to become part of the landscape of the interior.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
