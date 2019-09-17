World
  7. IP 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

IP 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

  • 03:00 - 17 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
IP 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
IP 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente

  • Construction

    MPH Engenharia

  • Landscaping

    MC Jardins

  • Lighting

    Lightworks

  • Design de Interiores

    Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

  • Land Area

    1.195 m2
    More Specs
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located on the south coast of the State of São Paulo on a plot close to the sand strip of the beach. The house is implanted in the Atlantic Forest to obtain the combination of the ocean view and the native vegetation view. Composed of two distinct blocks of stone and concrete coupled to the main volume delimiting functions, the project prioritized the integration of social spaces and the privacy of intimate rest.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Sectorized Plans
Sectorized Plans
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The first volume marks the garage, lavabo and social entrance and is positioned as an appendage perpendicular to the main street. The second consists of the service residence, living room, pool and social kitchen, which has a direct connection with the functional kitchen.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

As it happens in Italian residences these environments play a fundamental role in the daily routine and provide a very natural way of integrating the family in the meals. For the dormitories, the relation of the inside and outside was also established so that the insertion in the native Mata brought the beach atmosphere to the intimate universe.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

About this office
Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
