World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Dal Pian Arquitetos
  6. 2019
  7. Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos

Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 15 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
© Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

© Nelson Kon / SESC-SP © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP + 31

    • Coordination

      Paulo Noguer, Luiz Alberto Backheuser, Daniel Maeda

    • Collaborators

      Adriana Godoy, Amanda Higuti, Ana Lúcia Pialgata, Bruno Pimenta, Carolina Freire, Carolina Fukumoto, Carolina Tobias, Caroline Portugal, Cristiane Sbruzzi, Filomena Piscoletta, Giovana Giosa, João Pires, Júlio Costa, Leona Pellini, Lidia Martello Liliana Andrade, Luis Taboada, Marcelo Otsuka, Natalie Tchilian, Nathalia Fonseca, Oliver Schpeepmaker, Olívia Costa, Paula Cruz, Rachel Rodorigo, Ricardo Cristoffani, Ricardo Rossin, Thais Dematte, Verónica Antonela

    • Builder

      JWA

    • Structure

      Kurkdjian Fruchtengarten Engenheiros Associados

    • Foundations

      MAG Engenheiros Associados Ltda

    • Earthworks and Drainage

      MAG Engenheiros Associados Ltda

    • Soil drilling

      Conteste Engenharia e Tecnologia e Soenvil

    • Topography

      Solotec Engenharia Ltda

    • Traffic Impact

      BM&D Consultores Associados

    • Environmental compensation

      Equality

    • Building installations

      MBM Engenharia

    • Logic

      Laga Engenharia

    • Firemen

      MBM Engenharia

    • Building automation

      Jugend Controle Predial

    • Air conditioning

      Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica Ltda

    • Paving

      LPE Engenharia e Consultoria

    • Audio and Video

      AVM Projetos e Consultoria

    • Landscaping

      Luiz Portugal Albuquerque

    • Lightning

      Senzi Lighting

    • Environmental comfort

      Ambiental Consultoria Ltda

    • Acoustics

      Harmonia Acústica

    • Frame Consulting

      Arqmate

    • Cenotechnics

      Cineplast

    • Odontology

      Terra Arquitetura

    • Kitchen

      Machado de Campos

    • Traffic

      M2 Projetos

    • Masonry Structuring

      Glauco Rocha Arquitetura

    • Waterproofing

      Proasp Assessoria e Projetos

    • Vertical Transport

      Empro Comercio e Engenharia de Transporte Vertical Ltda

    • Certification Consulting

      CTE

    • Commissioning

      Sustentech Desenvolvimento Sustentável

    • Budget

      GPS Engenharia

    • Stones Consulting

      DGG Assessoria Ltda

    • Visual communication

      Homem de Melo & Troia Design

    • Model

      Trivino Maquetes

    • Animation and Video Editing

      ALMA Estúdio

    • Site Area

      236995.4 ft²
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP

    Text description provided by the architects. As a public use building gathering activities of culture, sports, teaching, health, recreation and leisure, SESC Guarulhos was conceived as a great democratic and inviting space that seeks to encourage and stimulate encounters, coexistence and interaction among people.

    Save this picture!
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP

    Located in an urbanized area, near Guarulhos International Airport and Zezinho Magalhães Housing Complex, its surrounding landscape presents a heterogeneous design, at times fragmented and discontinuous, characteristic of urban environments in the process of growth and transformation.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    In this context, the project seeks to emphasize SESC’s condition as a social communicator and cultural polarizer through an architecture oriented not only to the specific solutions of its activities and functions, but also to the construction of a more continuous, cohesive and unitary urban scenario.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    Access to the building is generous and non-intimidating. Designed as an extension of the urban courses, it kindly seeks to invite visitors to know and use the unit.

    Save this picture!
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    Save this picture!
    Planta - Pavimento Térreo
    Planta - Pavimento Térreo
    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    Internally, the spaces are structured around a large Coexistence Plaza that receives external flows and concentrates, articulates and distributes the various activities of the complex. As a transparent space and permeable to visual perspectives, this integrative plaza exposes the happenings of the building and incorporates the surrounding landscape into its internal environments. A roof system consisting of metal grids, glass, air extractors and horizontal louvers made of perforated aluminum for sun protection, filters out natural light crowning this diaphanous space.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    The internal circulations organized simply and precisely by ramps, walkways and corridors overlooking the Coexistence Plaza, expose the movement of users and reinforce the extrovert character of the building.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    Its program is distributed into three levels:
    Ground – The Coexistence Plaza opens up its surroundings to Customer Service, Exhibition Rooms, Dental Clinic, as well as Children's and Youth Recreation Ambiances. On this level, the indoor Sports Gymnasium and its supporting toilets and locker rooms complete the public fruition areas.

    Save this picture!
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    Save this picture!
    Intermediate Floor Plan
    Intermediate Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP
    © Pedro Mascaro / SESC-SP

    With independent accesses, the Loading and Unloading Patio and the Operational Sector are located next to the two vehicle parking levels. This arrangement organizes service flows and provides operational efficiency for the Theater, Restaurant, and other areas of the complex.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    Superior Ground – The Theater, with its foyer facing the void of the Coexistence Plaza, conforms to an independent solid body – its dimensions of audience, stage, wings and backstage adapt to the various use demands required by SESC.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    On this level, favoured by the natural topography of the land, there are the Aquatic Complex (covered and uncovered) and the outdoor Sports Courts. The Food Court facing both the Coexistence Plaza, and the pools with solarium areas, offers users the delight of varied visual perspectives.
    Also distributed on this level, there are the Administration, Library, Environmental Station and external garden spaces.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    Superior – on the top floor are located the rooms for Multipurpose, Multifunctional Gymnastics and Physical Activities. Their access corridors, besides turning to the Coexistence Plaza, run through the double-height voids of the Sports Gymnasium and Indoor Pool. A balcony for outdoor body activities, facing the Aquatic and Sports Center, enhances the use of these rooms, and shades the Food Court on the lower floor. A complete Music Center concludes the spaces of this dynamic activity complex.

    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    Save this picture!
    Superior Floor Plan
    Superior Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP
    © Nelson Kon / SESC-SP

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Dal Pian Arquitetos
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Steel Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Public Architecture Brazil
    Cite: "Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos" [Sesc Guarulhos / Dal Pian Arquitetos] 15 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924687/sesc-guarulhos-dal-pian-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream