Harvard GSD Announces 2020 Richard Rogers Fellowship

Harvard University Graduate School of Design has announced the 2020 Richard Rogers Fellowship cycle. Open to accomplished practitioners and scholars working in fields related to the built environment, the research-focused residency program is based in London at the Wimbledon House, designed by Lord Richard Rogers in the late 1960s. Fellows have researched a diverse series of topics, including examinations of public and affordable housing; how food and cooking transform cities; and citizen-driven urban regeneration initiatives, among others.

In 2015, Lord Richard and Lady Ruth Rogers generously gifted the Wimbledon House—designed by Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s—to Harvard GSD to ensure the Heritage-listed property’s continued use as a residence and to provide a unique research opportunity for future generations of professionals and scholars. Now entering its fourth cycle, the Richard Rogers Fellowship has previously welcomed fellows from around the world. Each of the six selected fellows for 2020 will receive a three-and-a-half-month residency at the Wimbledon House, as well as round-trip travel expenses and a 10,000 USD cash stipend.

Established in 2016, the Fellowship is intended for individuals whose research will benefit from access to London’s extraordinary institutions, libraries, practices, professionals, and other unique resources. The Richard Rogers Fellowship encourages in-depth investigation of a wide array of issues pertinent to the sustainable and equitable development and transformation of the city. The fellowship is inspired by Rogers’ commitment to cross-disciplinary investigation and social engagement.

The Fellowship is open to applicants residing anywhere in the world. Applicants must demonstrate professional or research experience in a field related to the built environment, and must propose new or ongoing research that would benefit from a residency in London. Applicants must have completed a graduate or professionally accredited degree. Full details and FAQs are available on the Fellowship website. The residencies run in three cycles with two fellows participating in each, the first taking place beginning in Spring 2020. Last year’s fellows include: Esther Choi (Brooklyn), Sarosh Anklesaria (Ithaca), Peter Christensen (Rochester), John Paul Rysavy (New York), Maria Letizia Garzoli (Trecate), and Michael Waldrep (Berlin).

The application deadline is October 27, 2019 and fellows will be announced at the close of 2019.