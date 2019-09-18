World
  F.P. House / Studio AFS

F.P. House / Studio AFS

  14:00 - 18 September, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
F.P. House / Studio AFS
F.P. House / Studio AFS, © Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

  • Structural Engineer

    Antônio Carlos Mattoso

  • Team

    Willian Teixeira Sormani, Camila Magno de Mattos

  • Collaborators

    Pau Brasil (Woodwork); Capiau (Carpentry); Pedras Brasil (Stones)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

Text description provided by the architects. Two unified plots in private condominium. A place with visuals and natural landscapes that contrast with the chaotic city life. With these features and a stripped lifestyle, was proposed a design that brings nature into the interior of the residence and provides the freedom the family desired.

© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

Natural materials, like rocks and wood, allied to apparent bricks and concrete brought the construction to the outdoor nature and garden. The great glazed plans allow the entrance of natural light and the feeling of the social areas to be a large internal balcony to the house. Correct solar orientation has made it possible to explore this interior/exterior integration to the fullest.

© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

We designed an L plan with two floors, which was possible form the sectorization of the various functions of the house. At the second floor are located the intimate areas – bedrooms, private office and fireplace intimate room. The hallway that leads to the bedrooms becomes in a large covered balcony when the great wooden doors are open and have glass guard for protection.

© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

We placed social, service and recreation areas at the floor plan. Access to the different floors is possible by two stairs, one internal, (with an integrated slide, a play for the children) and an outside one with direct connection with the leisure area. The service and maintenance areas are in a discreet location and easily accessible by different service providers.

© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato
© Estúdio São Paulo - Guilherme Marcato

Studio AFS
Office

