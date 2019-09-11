House Aperture / Alexis Dornier

+ 25

Architects Alexis Dornier

Location Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Category Houses

Lead Architect Alexis Dornier

Collaborators Tim Russo

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Kiearch

Manufacturers Loading...

'House Aperture’' is a meticulously hand crafted two bedroom house, consisting of three floors and private garden, deck and pool area. The house is situated on a sloping plot amidst the breathtaking western cliffside edge of Uluwatu, Bali.

While the top bedroom offers a panormaic view of the Indian Ocean, the middle floor serves as the living room, which opens up to a small pool and outside recreational area. The lower bedroom is an intimate stone cladded space , surrounded by tropical green foilage.

The structure is made of carefully selected reused timber, glass, steel elements and Singaraja limestone cladding.The façade consists of movable screens that filter and soften the piercing tropical sunlight, enabling the external shading of the large glass elements that can be opened on all four sides of the building, which changes the buildings appearance. 'House Aperture' is part of the ‘Uluwatu Surf Villas'; a resort dedicated to surf and travel culture.