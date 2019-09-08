Antwerp Management School / HUB

+ 23

Architects HUB

Location Boogkeers 5, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Category Renovation

Area 5500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jeroen Verrecht

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients AMS Boogkeers vzw

Engineering ABT

Landscape Bart & Pieter

Collaborators RCR

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The AMS Boogkeers project comprises the restoration and conversion of two historic buildings and the construction of a new building for the main campus of the Antwerp Management School. The project forms part of a municipal ecosystem of start-ups, scale-ups and support facilities which includes the StartUpVillage project located across the road (also designed by our office).

The building programme comprises predominantly educational spaces and corresponding support and administrative services. This includes an underground car park, bicycle storage and archive room. The auditoria and other high-density spaces are centralised in the new-build construction. The smaller classrooms and Executive Program rooms are located in the historic buildings.

The new building is characterised by its flexible layout and structure, while the historic buildings’ specific room sequence, circulation and saloons have been meticulously preserved. Both the new and historic buildings are connected via a central foyer and generously dimensioned multifunctional space. The latter opens onto an inner courtyard and roof garden.

The inner courtyard represents an important spatial element in the design, providing significant surrounding space for the historic rear façades of the monument in Lange Gasthuisstraat while also furnishing the multifunctional space and auditoria with daylight and a sense of exterior space and centrality. The historic façade of the building on Mechelse Plein is restored according to the original design, while the layout and dimensions of the new-build facade are a contemporary reference to the significant historic public buildings in the immediate vicinity.

