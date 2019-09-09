World
  Volleyball Arena of 2nd National Youth Games of China / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Volleyball Arena of 2nd National Youth Games of China / China Architecture Design & Research Group

  23:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Volleyball Arena of 2nd National Youth Games of China / China Architecture Design & Research Group
Volleyball Arena of 2nd National Youth Games of China / China Architecture Design & Research Group, Main Entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Main Entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

© Guangyuan Zhang Details of South Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang Street view on the Dachang South Road. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

  • Structure Engineers

    Zhong Fan, Yu Zhang

  • Plumbing Engineers

    Qingkang Zhang, Yueyun Zhu

  • HVAC Engineers

    Jianli Hu, Gaofeng Chen

  • Electrical Engineers

    Lei Cao, Zhengzheng Liu

  • Masterplan Designer

    Jinzhao Duan

  • Interior

    Yang Cao

  • ELV Engineer

    Lingling Chen

  • Landscape Designers

    Wujun Guan, Min Dai

  • Curtain Wall Designer

    Baizhan Cao

  • Nights-cape Lighting Designers

    Dongning Wang, Honglei Wang(Ning Field Lighting Co., Ltd, Beijing)

  • Sports Technology Designers

    Guishu Yuan(China Sports Architectural Engineering Design Co., Ltd)

  • Clients

    Taiyuan Tourism College, Taiyuan Residence Assurance Center

  • Constructor

    Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd ; Beijing Yihuida Architectural Concrete Construction Engineering Co.m Ltd ,etc.

  • Collaborators

    Taiyuan Institute of Architecture Design & Research
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Taiyuan Tourism College Gym is the newly-built venue of the Volleyball competition (Women's U15 Club Group) of the 2nd National Youth Games of China, which is located in the northeastern part of the Taiyuan Tourism College campus. The whole design progress was directed by CUI Kai, the Chief Architect of CADG, who is also an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as JING Quan being the team leader, who is the president of Architecture Design & Research Institute I of CADG. It merely took two years for the entire project cycle.

Southeast View from the College Main Building. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Southeast View from the College Main Building. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

In order to make good use of the legacy of the game, and meet the potential requirement of being open to the public, the preliminary conception is to create a pure and simple sectional space - the main part of the arena is a single large place, which ensures the probability of flexible utilization after the game.

Details of South Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Details of South Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Details of West Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Details of West Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Elevation along with section, forms along with ambition
The building facades directly show the organization of the internal functional space, exposing the architects' intuitive understanding of the inside activities and events, as well as an ambition to assisting in the recognition and interaction for the users. The consistency with the exterior greatly promotes the identity of the building.

Material Consideration of Facades
Material Consideration of Facades
Street view on the Dachang South Road. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Street view on the Dachang South Road. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The interior space is clear and simple, where the competition court and the training court share the main hall. The ceiling, roof structure, and decoration are also delivered in a clear and simple style, as to structural beauty of the building itself.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
Elevation
Elevation

Temporary partition, many options
The demountable acoustic barrier and the temporary fences reduce the interference of the various areas during the game. Motorized roller shades, electrical telescopic grandstands, moveable court mat and demountable stage lighting systems together provide a 3,000 sq. meter hall flexible with 11 layouts of sport courts for the college teachers and students, which is in line with the latest development trend of sports architecture.

© Wenzhong Gao
© Wenzhong Gao

Arched roof, forms of rhythm
The top half of the building is a sloping roof, composed of 12 arches, each of which has a rhombic side view. The base surfaces are all cylindrical surfaces or conical surfaces, instead of common NURBS surfaces, which facilitating the following step of panelization. The combination of multiple-use frustum pedestals and the arched roof fill the building with the beauty of geometric composition and the spirits of sports architecture.

The demountable acoustic barrier. Image © Wenzhong Gao
The demountable acoustic barrier. Image © Wenzhong Gao

Durable and unadorned building materials
Fair-faced concrete structure with 240-360mm spacing stripes and fair-faced red bricks save the cost and shorten the construction time while conveying the concept of the simplicity. In addition to the curved metal roof supported by arched steel trusses, it displays the overall harmony of the structure and form.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Project location

China Architecture Design & Research Group
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums China
