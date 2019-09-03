Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

-
Architects
-
LocationBalneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsMarcos Jobim, Silvana Carlevaro
-
Area120.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Project TeamGisele Vieira, Eduardo Piovesan, Marcela Karam
-
ExecutionMarcos Jobim, Carlos Lopes
-
InteriorsJader Almeida
-
ClientsTerence Schauffert
-
Hydrosanitary ProjectBormatto Engenharia
-
Electrical ProjectBormatto Engenharia
-
Climatization, hybrid solar/gas heating, exhaustFrigemar
-
ContractorDuarte Empreiteira
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. From an exclusive hotel proposal, Greenhouse, at Felissimo Exclusive Hotel in Balneário Camboriú, aims to link architecture and nature through the available technologies, sustainability principles and the harnessing of the local conditions.
Through simplified implantation that respects the steep slope of the terrain, the building, inserted in the intermediate level of the gap, can be accessed by a side staircase, which explains by itself the criteria of implantation of the building. From the stairs, the access occurs by the lower level, starting from the lawn parking, or from the roof level, which is completely covered by vegetation to soften internal temperatures.
The constructive solution with metal structures allows a single span and a frontal structural balance projected enough to assure protection to the vehicles in the garage. Delimited by laminated glass panels with solar protection and by the big articulated wood slats in cumaru wood from the facades, the structural balance defines itself the architecture’s volume, orientates the perception of the surroundings and assures the visual impact of the building.