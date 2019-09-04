Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes

-
Architects
LocationÅlesund, Norway
Category
Lead ArchitectsKnut Hjeltnes
Area149.5 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
Other participantsNils Joneid, Sieglinde Muribø, Hans-Kristian Hagen, Maria Nesvaag
EngineeringFinn-Erik Nilsen (technical consultant construction)
Gross Built AreaClimatized 149,5 m2. Covered area 300 m2
Text description provided by the architects. An old warehouse was washed away by an extreme storm in 1992. We erected a new building with the same volume.
The new building is completely anonymous when not in use but transforms when inhabited. 7 steel frames make up the main construction.
Four wooden boxes are hung in these frames, and it is all covered in a timber envelope.