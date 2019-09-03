World
  Extension House In Waterloo / Louis Paillard Architects

Extension House In Waterloo / Louis Paillard Architects

  • 00:00 - 3 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension House In Waterloo / Louis Paillard Architects
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Luc Boegly
Text description provided by the architects. It’s the extension of a long house dating from the famous battle of Waterloo, lost as you know by Napoléon!

© Luc Boegly
1st floor plan 1.200
Longitudinal section
The customers are collectors of art (painting, pictures,drawing, ..). The project consists in creating a lived space gallery of exhibitions while setting in section, access and view towards the magnificent raised park, work of one of the 2 customers.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Where the creation of windows centred towards the garden, but also towards the sky (well of light) for the contribution of natural and soft light on the exhibition, travels, spatial, filtrations of the natural light and the centring chosen on the landscape in the style of anamorphis of the existing “small farmhouse” decorated with no bricks but wood cladding which gives the image of an urban grange.

© Luc Boegly
