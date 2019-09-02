World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Adam Knibb Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Gatti House / Adam Knibb Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Gatti House / Adam Knibb Architects

  • 17:00 - 2 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gatti House / Adam Knibb Architects
Save this picture!
Gatti House / Adam Knibb Architects, © Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

© Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner © Martin Gardner + 16

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s aim was to create a contemporary extension to a historic family home, offering flexible spaces, whilst ensuring the addition fit sympathetically within its context. As privacy and security is important within a family home, the design will create a balanced relationship between large open living areas and private spaces. With both a south/ east facing garden it was important to maximise the natural light into the new spaces to negate any dark zones. The proposal, although contemporary in form, will blend in harmoniously with the surrounding and respect the Old Vicarage’s character. 

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner
Save this picture!
Proposed Ground and First Floor Plan
Proposed Ground and First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Our proposal looks to unite the kitchen and the new proposed extension in a contemporary manner. The area will act as the social hub within the dwelling and has been strategically arranged in an open plan manner to make the most of the surrounding views.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

The kitchen will be opened up to give a more spacious area with lots of storage, that leads the user to the proposed dining room, which has been separated by timber fin partitions that create a sense of enclosure in the dining room creating a snug environment together with the wood burner. The fins also allows for light to pass into kitchen and views into the garden when the user is in the kitchen. 

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

The first floor, consists of a dressing room and an ensuite to the master bedroom. The ensuite will offer specular views into garden and natural lighting into the space.

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Adam Knibb Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Gatti House / Adam Knibb Architects" 02 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924124/gatti-house-adam-knibb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream