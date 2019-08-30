World
  7. Nono House / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos

Nono House / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 30 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Nono House / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos
Nono House / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos, © Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The landscape is ample. In the background: the immense countryside. The request: a house in which to rest, spend the holidays, receive family and friends. "Let it be a house floating in the air and made of concrete ..."

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The structure is the house. A blind and solid base on the ground floor, which receives and directs the gaze towards the immediate landscape. The staircase distributes and is space in itself: access, corridor, vertical circulation and the services areas in its interior. It intersects the visuals and unites the three floors.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Above, beams, slabs and partitions order the space, which receives sun on one side and the view on the other. This pattern advances to the terrace and from there, it returns to the ground by means of a suspended staircase. Thus, it reaches the garden, the barbecue and again the access.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Section
Section
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Cite: "Nono House / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos" [Casa nono / Contino - D'Elia Arquitectos] 30 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924016/nono-house-contino-delia-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

