Beniya Mukayu Byakuroku / Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama + AMORPHE

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. To relax at a ryokan means to empty the soul and wash away that which stains the body - to fully enjoy a time with nothing to do. However, an empty soul seeks for something fresh. Something starts to emanate from the bottom of the soul.

Time spent relaxing seems unguided, but rather it is time spent cultivating creativity.Byakuroku, literally translated white green, is a new room at Beniya Mukayu that houses a secluded garden bath and a veranda that faces a garden that changes with the seasons. Between them is a study where one can put to shape the thoughts that arise while enjoying a time free of constraints in the bath and veranda.

A surge of vital energy is poured into the freshly blank, white soul . A lively green splashes into an empty whiteness. Another space to enjoy the serenity of creative time has joined Beniya Mukayu.