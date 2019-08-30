World
Beniya Mukayu Byakuroku / Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama + AMORPHE

  • 19:00 - 30 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Beniya Mukayu Byakuroku / Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama + AMORPHE
Beniya Mukayu Byakuroku / Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama + AMORPHE, © Yoshio Shiratori
© Yoshio Shiratori
Text description provided by the architects. To relax at a ryokan means to empty the soul and wash away that which stains the body - to fully enjoy a time with nothing to do. However, an empty soul seeks for something fresh. Something starts to emanate from the bottom of the soul.

© Yoshio Shiratori
Plans
© Yoshio Shiratori
Time spent relaxing seems unguided, but rather it is time spent cultivating creativity.Byakuroku, literally translated white green, is a new room at Beniya Mukayu that houses a secluded garden bath and a veranda that faces a garden that changes with the seasons. Between them is a study where one can put to shape the thoughts that arise while enjoying a time free of constraints in the bath and veranda.

© Yoshio Shiratori
A surge of vital energy is poured into the freshly blank, white soul . A lively green splashes into an empty whiteness. Another space to enjoy the serenity of creative time has joined Beniya Mukayu.

© Yoshio Shiratori
About this office
Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama
Office
AMORPHE
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
