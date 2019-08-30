World
  7. Gemeinschaftssaal Community Hall & Apartments / Blättler Dafflon Architekten

Gemeinschaftssaal Community Hall & Apartments / Blättler Dafflon Architekten

  • 14:00 - 30 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gemeinschaftssaal Community Hall & Apartments / Blättler Dafflon Architekten
Gemeinschaftssaal Community Hall & Apartments / Blättler Dafflon Architekten, © Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti

  • Clients

    Baugenossenschaft Frohheim

  • Landscape

    Balliana Schubert Landschaftsarchitekten
© Joël Tettamanti
Text description provided by the architects. An integral part of the residential construction „Riedgrabenweg“, built by the Frohem housing cooperative; this new monolithic concrete building containing a community hall and two apartments has been completed as the last stage of the project.

© Joël Tettamanti
Plan 02
Plan 02
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Joël Tettamanti
The shared hall on the ground floor opens out to the garden on both sides and seeks a dialogue with the other buildings on the street. The building is both humble and bold, its form a reference to the four remaining single family homes from the 1930s lining the Tramstrasse in Schwamendingen.

© Joël Tettamanti
Under the sweeping copper roof are two further apartments with their own terraces in the oversized dormers.

© Joël Tettamanti
Blättler Dafflon Architekten
