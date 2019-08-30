World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. ARCHSTUDIO
  6. 2019
  7. Folding Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Folding Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

  • 21:00 - 30 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Folding Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO
Save this picture!
Folding Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO, Staircase. Image © Ning Wang
Staircase. Image © Ning Wang

Roof. Image © Ning Wang Roof. Image © Ning Wang Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang Corridor. Image © Ning Wang + 30

  • Architects

    ARCHSTUDIO

  • Location

    Qianliang Hutong, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Chief designer

    Wenqiang Han

  • Design Team

    Tao Huang, Tonghui Wang, Fuhua Zhang, Baowei Zheng, Yan Yu

  • Site Area

    308 m2

  • Area

    410.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ning Wang
Save this picture!
Roof. Image © Ning Wang
Roof. Image © Ning Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Qianliang Hutong, Dongcheng District, Beijing, with a site area of about 410 square meters. Different from a typical "Siheyuan" with sloped roof, the original architecture was composed of several disconnected flat-topped rooms featuring a traditional brick-and-concrete structure, which are supposed to be transformed from a Siheyuan at one time and can be seen in many old areas of Beijing.

Save this picture!
Roof. Image © Ning Wang
Roof. Image © Ning Wang

The site consisted of two parts. The front part was an open ground with two brick rooms and an old tree, while the rear part presented a U-shaped structure and had a courtyard roofed by glass. The original building, with isolated and narrow rooms and a lack of infrastructures, was gradually worn out so that it needed to be completely reconstructed in order to meet the demands of modern life.

Save this picture!
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Save this picture!
Axonometric diagram
Axonometric diagram
Save this picture!
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang

The rebuilt building will be rented for multiple purposes such as working, friends gathering, and dwelling, so the greatest challenge for this transformation project was how to present a more dynamic space with a variety of functions through appropriate demolition and renovation based on site conditions. 

Save this picture!
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Save this picture!
Generation illustration
Generation illustration
Save this picture!
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang
Inner Yard. Image © Ning Wang

Considering the characteristics of flat-roofed buildings, ARCHSTUDIO added corridors and staircases to link rooms and yards, roof and ground respectively. In this way, a “folding” and looping circulation route was formed, allowing interactions between interiors and exteriors, up and down, and new and old. The even roof is not only a rare public activity area, but also an extension of internal functions, with its landscape forming interesting contrast to the surrounding pitched-roof buildings and trees.

Along the circulation route, four yards of different scales were marked out, including a long and narrow yard embellished with bamboos at the entrance, a yard with an old locust tree remained in situ, a yard characterized by waterscape and cobbles, with the original glass roof removed, and a south-facing backyard connecting to the neighbor's house. By following the circulation, people can enjoy variable views in the space.

Save this picture!
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang

ARCHSTUDIO retained the two brick rooms that already existed, and at the same time inserted three new brick-structured boxes, which were set as private spaces and can serve the functions of sitting room, kitchen, restroom, etc. The gaps between the three new boxes form a continuous but detached public space for working, gathering, dining and other activities.

Save this picture!
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang

The architects hided structural columns of the roof inside the brick boxes' walls, and deliberately left gaps between the roof and boxes, with a view to letting daylight filter in. Common construction materials for Siheyuan such as bricks, grey tiles and cement were utilized for this project.

Save this picture!
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang
Corridor. Image © Ning Wang

The rooftop was paved with grey tiles, which were arranged linearly in different directions. Notably, those tiles extend to indoor area, resulting in flowing-water-like visual effects. The roof has a cast-in-situ concrete structure, and wood grains on interior surfaces generated from the form work was retained. The brick boxes were built with old bricks from demolished houses nearby, with the wall stretching to the rooftop and forming seats for resting.

Save this picture!
Details. Image © Ning Wang
Details. Image © Ning Wang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ARCHSTUDIO
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Folding Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO" 30 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923870/folding-courtyard-archstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream