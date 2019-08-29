World
  Route 9 Library / Perkins and Will

Route 9 Library / Perkins and Will

  17:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Route 9 Library / Perkins and Will
Route 9 Library / Perkins and Will, © Mark Herboth
  • Clients

    New Castle Library Public System

  • Executive Architect, MEP, Structural

    Tetra Tech

  • Civil Engineer

    Apex Engineering Corp Landscape

  • Technology Programming

    Carson Block Consulting

  • Technology & Acoustic Design

    Sextant Group Inc.

  • Lighting Design

    Grenald Waldron Associates
© Mark Herboth
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a great tree under which the community gathers to learn, share, and build new knowledge, the design of the New Castle County Route 9 Library & Innovation Center provides an array of cutting-edge program spaces under a single, protective canopy.

© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

Like the canopy of a tree, the perforated metal roof playfully expresses the organic structure of leaves while filtering out harsh solar rays and flooding the interior with diffused natural light. Stonemasonry bars flanking the east and west frame the central open space of the library volume and ground the building by providing contrast to the lightness of the canopy.

© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

A luminous column of light simultaneously marks the entry as it addresses the street and sets a precedent for the future Innovation Campus and Route 9 corridor. The 43,000 SF Library & Innovation Center anchors a new Innovation Campus designed to revitalize one of the most underserved communities in the State of Delaware. Bounded by industrial waterways and interstate highways, the Route 9 community has been identified as an “island” of limited access to public services.

© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

Program features that will build professional skills, increase literacy, and put 21st-century technology in the hands of community members include a STEM Lab, Media Production Studio, Maker Space, Scriptorium, Lego® Room and a Sensory Room developed in partnership with the Delaware Center for Autism.

© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

These library functions are oriented along Route 9 to figuratively connect to the community, while larger gathering spaces like the Black Box Performance Theater, café, and outdoor farmer’s market are located in close proximity to the rest of the Innovation Campus for shared use.

© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

Cite: "Route 9 Library / Perkins and Will" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923854/route-9-library-perkins-and-will/> ISSN 0719-8884

