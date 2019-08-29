World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Switzerland
  5. dolmus Architekten
  6. 2018
  7. Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten

Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten

  • 10:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten
Save this picture!
Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten, © Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir

© Aytac Pekdemir © Aytac Pekdemir © Aytac Pekdemir © Aytac Pekdemir + 19

Save this picture!
© Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir

Text description provided by the architects. Along the entry of the village, various historic buildings are to be found such as mansions or farmhouses. The concept of concentrated construction was achieved by building a multi-family dwelling for 6 families instead of the initial single-family house. The proportions of the existing buildings in the surrounding were therefore analyzed and applied on the new project.

Save this picture!
© Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir
Save this picture!
1st floor
1st floor
Save this picture!
© Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir

The building has got a clear front and back as response to the environmental influences. The facade adjoins the street with minimal and massive surface, whereas it fans out and expands the view to the south side. As a result, the reference to the view is greatest. The indoor space is marked by enclosed and open space, which leads to freely arrangeable room sequences and various views.

Save this picture!
© Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir

The facade is materialized out of exposed chalk concrete, which structures the facade with different surface treatments. The smooth exposed concrete as well as the vertical matrices are well embedded in the built environment.

Save this picture!
© Aytac Pekdemir
© Aytac Pekdemir

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
dolmus Architekten
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Switzerland
Cite: "Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923824/multi-family-dwelling-seetal-dolmus-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream