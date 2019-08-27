Take Your Favorite Buildings Wherever You Want with a Pin

+ 8

DROP-A-PIN is a project started by a couple dedicated to architecture and graphic design who have traveled the last five years to document some of the most fascinating buildings. Within this process, about a year ago, they wanted to find a pin with some of these great works. As they failed to, the duo decided to create it themselves.

This is how this project was born, making its way into the world of design to create collectible items that are both a fashion statement and a way to exalt the world of architecture. The process of identifying iconic buildings has a global look, contemplating some for their architectural and historical relevance and some others for their striking forms. In this way, the duo designs in an abstract and minimalist way the pins that they later share on their Instagram page @dropapin.arch.

You can visit the Indiegogo page for more information on how to purchase any of the pins here. See some of the most iconic pieces below.