World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. DRAWING DESIGN
  6. 2018
  7. GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN

GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN

  • 21:00 - 14 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN
Save this picture!
GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN, © YANFEI
© YANFEI

© YANFEI © YANFEI © YANFEI © YANFEI + 29

  • Interiors Designers

    DRAWING DESIGN

  • Location

    Gaode Landmark Plaza, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architect

    Vinck Vai

  • Design Team

    Dianlong Han , PengKai Feng

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    YANFEI
Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

Text description provided by the architects. The future always seems so far away that people can't tell what it will look like even if they picture it and imagine it in their mind for thousands of times. Although it is impossible to outline every detail of the future world completely, a "futuristic" office space can be created through the extensive use of black and white, lines and many other modern elements. Being here, People can feel as if they are making great strides into the future even if they have never really been in future.

Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI
Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

Surveying the whole space, there is no unnecessary decoration, large area of black and white ,which are the colors of purity and simplicity, has formed the most artistic sense of decorative painting. The competition on chessboard , the world in picture, which black and white dichroism is enough to express them incisively and vividly.

Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

Different from the heated red, smart green, bright yellow, calmness and ration are the impression that black and white bring to people, which also just fit in the temperament of "future space". The large area of black and white in this space seems to be simply laid out, but between the staggered jumps of two colors, the space is extended to the maximum extent and the "sense of future" is poured out cleverly.

Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI
Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

The U model glass wall is the the biggest lightspot of this space. It seems to be a magician, just quietly standing there doing nothing, but quietly guiding people's vision, lengthwise expanding the space, expanding the depth and breadth of the space, its unique texture and light transmittance at the same time achieve the sense of rhythm of alternating light and dark.

Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

"Avant-garde and delicate, future and innovation" is the designer to the sound of black and white, light and shadow for rhyme, to convey the concept to us. Although the future world is not concrete, people can create their own future space. The jumping sense of black and white facade, the sequence sense of rotating gate, the criss-crossing of u-shaped glass wall, and the combination of concise elements are extremely creative, so that an open and cooperative office with cutting-edge ideas and forward-looking thinking is suddenly in front of people's eyes.

Save this picture!
© YANFEI
© YANFEI

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DRAWING DESIGN
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN" 14 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923698/gt-land-plaza-office-drawing-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© YANFEI

广州高德置地广场办公室 / 广东卓艺设计顾问

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream