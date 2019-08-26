World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Conceptual Wall of Logs by Christophe Benichou

Conceptual Wall of Logs by Christophe Benichou

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Conceptual Wall of Logs by Christophe Benichou
Save this picture!
Conceptual Wall of Logs by Christophe Benichou , Courtesy of Christophe Benichou
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou

Christophe Benichou creates “The Wall of Logs”, a new conceptual getaway, a natural solid wall with perforated interiors. The project comes as a counterpoint experience for his previous endeavor Sesame, a solitary monolith, a residence in the open desert.

Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Courtesy of Christophe Benichou Courtesy of Christophe Benichou + 10

“The wall of logs is a concept habitat born during a hike on the Aubrac plateau in central France. In these vast expanses where gentle slopes undulate to infinity, a pile of logs blocks the eye. It’s a great wall in the landscape; a rampart, to perforate, to release the sight. Two monumental windows come to dig this mass. Around them are located all the functions of a habitat that came to colonize the wall. A refuge in the logs. Its heart of wood is wrapped in a thin bark of steel, concealing structure, carpentry and furniture, to offer two pure frames in the heart of nature.” -- Christophe Benichou Architectures.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou

As the architect describes, the Wall of Logs is conceived “by removing material from a great natural solid”.  In fact, the voids generated by brutally perforating the structure with huge rectangular windows, offer habitable spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou
Courtesy of Christophe Benichou

Believing firmly in a descriptive sensorial architecture, the firm in both of its conceptual projects, illustrated a minimalist and abstract approach. Nevertheless, Sesame and Wall of Logs offer a different sensory relationship to their environment: the first one has no direct view to the outside, whereas the second is all about opening up to the exterior.

News via Archdaily Submissions.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Conceptual Wall of Logs by Christophe Benichou " 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923667/conceptual-retreat-by-christophe-benichou-architectures/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream