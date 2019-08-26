Pelli Clarke Pelli Design 3 Towers for the Regeneration of Central Tokyo

Save this picture! Towers of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects . Image Courtesy of DBOX for Mori Building Co.

Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects generate for the first time in Japan, a high rise complex that holds the tallest building in the country, at the height of 330 meters. The U.S firm designed 3 towers for the district of Toranomon-Azabudai in Tokyo, part of a whole urban regeneration scheme for the central area of the capital.

With the concept of “Modern Urban Village” in mind, Mori Building Co. Ltd, an urban landscape developer has begun construction on the "Toranomon-Azabudai District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project”. The Innovative multi-purpose development or the new urban regeneration project in central Tokyo is signed by top international architects. The public realm and lower-level architecture were created by UK based Heatherwick Studio, the three skyscrapers were designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects and the retail space was imagined by Sou Fujimoto Architects of Japan.

Save this picture! Cross section and plan of the project. Image Courtesy of Mori Building Co.

The general guidelines of this massive master plan are: enhancing lifestyles through a green approach, connecting seamlessly various aspects of people's lives by eliminating barriers between facilities, and, creating a new international urban focal point as well as a new cultural and economic area in the heart of Tokyo, through the connection of the so-called Hills, the Cultural Heart, and the Global Business Hub.

Save this picture! Master Plan of the district. Image Courtesy of Mori Building Co.

Project name: Toranomon-Azabudai District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project

Project executor: Toranomon-Azabudai District Urban Redevelopment Association

Site area: Approx. 8.1 hectares

Ground area: Approx. 63,900 square meters

Total floor area: Approx. 860,400 square meters

Buildings: Residences (1,400 units), offices (approx. 213,900 ㎡), retail facilities (approx. 150 shops), hotel (approx. 120 rooms), international school (approx. 14,000 ㎡), central square (approx. 6,000 ㎡), cultural facilities (approximately 9,000 ㎡)

Greenery: Approx. 2.4 hectares

Parking: Approx. 1,880 spaces

Project cost: Approx. JPY 580 billion

Construction start: August 5, 2019

Planned completion: March 31, 2023