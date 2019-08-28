World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. JUND Architects
  6. 2019
  7. The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects

The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects

  • 00:00 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects
Save this picture!
The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects, Cover. Image © Client
Cover. Image © Client

Hanging in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang Lakeside Pavilion. Image © Yong Zhang Scattered rooms. Image © Yong Zhang Entrance. Image + 26

  • Architects

    JUND Architects

  • Location

    Nanxi Village, Shenzhen Town, Ninghai County, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Architecture Design Team

    Jason Hu, Taylor

  • Landscape Design Team

    Angelin Fu, Walter He

  • Landscape area

    54516 sqm

  • Area

    36730.57 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Client, Yong Zhang, Peisheng Shi

  • Interior Design

    G-ART

  • Cooperation Unit

    ASCITY

  • Production of Expression

    Geoff, Mr guo

  • Owner Name

    GOLDEN UNION
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Standing in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang
Standing in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
High on the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang
High on the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. China's first Chedi Hotel designed by Jund, has been officially opened January, 2019.

As the member of "An Generation", The Chedi belongs to the mature high-end brand of GHM. The hotel is located in Shenzhen Town, Ninghai County, where there are thousands acres of forests, verdurous valleys and hot springs, which makes The Chedi is not only a hotel, but also a unique earthy life.

Save this picture!
Hidden in the valley, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang
Hidden in the valley, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

Project planning highly respects the nature to avoid damage the natural slope and geological landform.

Save this picture!
Bird view. Image © Yong Zhang
Bird view. Image © Yong Zhang

THE LOBBY
"The Chedi" means a temple, implying "a beautiful, elegant and secret destination".

Save this picture!
lobby. Image © Yong Zhang
lobby. Image © Yong Zhang

The roof floor extends and encloses the whole lobby like a gem at the foot of a mountain, enclosing bamboo sea, plaster soil, wild flowers and clear springs

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Peisheng Shi
Lobby. Image © Peisheng Shi

The VILLAS
100 villas are surrounded by thousands acres of bamboo forests.

Save this picture!
Hanging in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang
Hanging in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

The largest floor windows and terraces "lie" in the mountains. All glass is made of low reflection materials to avoid light pollution.

Save this picture!
Nanxi pavilion, guest room. Image © Peisheng Shi
Nanxi pavilion, guest room. Image © Peisheng Shi

THE RESTAURANT
The hotel was designed with several restaurants in different areas, either with clear springs, near lakes, or on the top of mountains. 

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image
Entrance. Image

THE ACTIVITY
It feels like walking into nature when pass through the entrance of the hotel.  Then you can go everywhere by golf cart.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image
Entrance. Image

The hotel is equipped with swimming pool, Tianmu theatre, equestrian center, outdoor activity facilities, hot springs, sport hall etc. 

Save this picture!
Scattered rooms. Image © Yong Zhang
Scattered rooms. Image © Yong Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
JUND Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923656/the-chedi-jund-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream