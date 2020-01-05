World
House in Envigado / Plan:b arquitectos

House in Envigado / Plan:b arquitectos
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vereda El Penasco, Colombia
  • Arquitectos: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 522.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alco, Alfa, Argos, Autodesk, Bosch, Celsa, Escala 1:1, Ladrillera Santafé, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Design Team: Esteban Hincapié, Carlos Blanco, Laura Kate Correa, Maria Clara Osorio
  • Clients: Familia Posada Restrepo
Text description provided by the architects. This house is made up by 4 cubic volumes, each one with 2 levels, that form a rectangular patio. Independently, each volume opens windows to various areas of the exterior landscape, as a group they revolve around the green and introspective patio.

First floor plan
First floor plan
The interstitial spaces are areas of circulation, stairs and living spaces with big windows looking out to the far away scenery. The façades alternate black slate, exposed brick and windows framed in exposed concrete. Although it has two levels, this house is compact and concentrates the temperature and everyday activities around the patio.

The social and service areas are always located on the first floor and the bedrooms and library in the second floor except for the guest room. The rooves are flat and have skylights to bring natural light to the bathrooms. From the circulation area on the second level you can reach an open terrace connected visually to the native forest.

Section A
Section A
Cite: "House in Envigado / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa en Envigado / Plan:b arquitectos] 05 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

