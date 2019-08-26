World
  7. Foothill House / Site Specific Arquitectura

  • 07:45 - 26 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Foothill House / Site Specific Arquitectura
Foothill House / Site Specific Arquitectura, © Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

  • Clients

    Ms. Rachada Na Ranong

  • Engineering

    At In Design And Construction Company Limited

  • Lighting

    APLD Company Limited
© Usssajaeree Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Chiang Mai is a town in the north of Thailand with strong traditions of arts and handicrafts that have been passed down for generations. Brick was a common construction material for the city’s numerous ancient temples and historic buildings but is often neglected in the current architectural design. In addition to the unique Lanna style of Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is also a vibrant contemporary city, with young artistic communities and art galleries.

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

Located in Chiang Mai, the overall layout of Foothill House takes inspiration from the spatial arrangement of traditional Thai houses where kitchen and services, living room, guest bedrooms, and owner’s bedroom are separated into several units, resulting in a group of buildings connected via an outdoor communal area.

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

The house proposes a contemporary use of brick as the main building material for domestic architecture. Brick is not employed uniformly throughout, but its patterns vary and get more complex as one moves through the compound. The services are contained within a plain white block. The main entrance leads to the living room in a brick-cladded section. Between the living room and the services, lies the simple white block with terracotta roof tiles containing guest bedrooms and a kitchen. Across the communal courtyard is the most private section of the house—the master bedroom. The brick pattern that envelops this section of the compound plays with the movement of visitors. Depending on the viewing angle, the same pattern forms a gradation from solid to perforated—giving the impression that brick could be light as well as sturdy. Wide steps above the master bedroom provide seating to enjoy the landscape during the day, and to host an outdoor screening at night.

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

Brick also carries into the interior features. At the core of the living room are a curved brick wall and an openable brick partition that hide the services of the pantry and the toilet.

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

Rooted in the aspiration of Site-Specific: Architecture & Research (SS:AR), this modest three-bedroom house is a result of the collaboration between the architects and the local craftsmen, between working through drawings and testing via mock-ups at scale 1:1, and between learning from the local context and adapting to modern needs.

© Usssajaeree Studio
© Usssajaeree Studio

