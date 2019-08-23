World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects

Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects
Save this picture!
Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects, Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM

With the concept of downsizing in mind, Danish architectural company Njordrum is elaborating innovative concepts for housing. Basing their modular design on Scandinavian aesthetics, the office hopes to bring together architecture, nature, light, and people.

Courtesy of NJORDRUM Courtesy of NJORDRUM Courtesy of NJORDRUM Courtesy of NJORDRUM + 10

Believing in the importance of architecture rather than size, Njordrum is putting in place a system that starts initially with one module of 45 m², composed to be independent on its own, but with the possibilities of creating countless configurations when joined by others.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM

Their concept is in fact based on modular houses connected to nature, made possible through marrying building and nature to an architectural whole. Interior spaces are therefore as natural as the exterior. In fact, they explain that “when you have light, space and a strong relation between interior and exterior, the amount of square meter is no longer essential to whether the house feels big or small”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM

 “The design is carefully developed and flexible for the modules to connect without compromising neither architecture nor nature.” -- Martin Wienberg, Architect MAA & Partner at Njordrum

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NJORDRUM
Courtesy of NJORDRUM

Sustainability and integrated design are at the core of their values. To match, the constant changes of material, location, and way of living, Njordrum pushes the limits in flexibility by creating architecture that can change in size and needs. Their projects are also moveable without compromising the quality of the architecture.

 “This is our philosophy and what our concept is based upon; modular housing designed by architects - houses connecting to the exterior, by uniting building and nature to an architectural whole. Making it as natural to step outside as it is to go inside.” -- Martin Wienberg, Architect MAA & Partner at Njordrum.

News via Archdaily Submissions.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects" 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923534/modular-housing-concepts-by-danish-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream