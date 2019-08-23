World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
  6. 2019
  7. Terrace in the Town House / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Terrace in the Town House / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

  • 03:00 - 23 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Terrace in the Town House / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Save this picture!
Terrace in the Town House / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop, © Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

© Naoomi Kurozumi © Naoomi Kurozumi © Naoomi Kurozumi © Naoomi Kurozumi + 14

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the mountain side of Hayama where we can enjoy the lush nature and the warmth of the calm local community. In order to make use of the rich environment, intermediate areas such as Doma (earthen floor) and terraces were arranged to connect the space between the ambient environment and the house.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

We arranged the Doma between the house and the frontal road such that the parking space becomes an integrated front yard. Also we set up a public terrace where the garden in the neighboring area becomes a borrowed landscape. The private terrace makes use of the masonry retaining wall between the north and west sides.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Concept Section
Concept Section

The floor levels of each terrace are aligned with the interior space. The floor has three levels and its spatial arrangement gradually transitions from public to private. The step was designed as a bench or desk on which people can lie and as a gradual threshold. On the other hand, the roof bows on the ceiling surface are exposed and unify the whole space.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

This area, where friends and family alike live, was a special place for the client. I felt deeply moved by his memory of this place as a “Terrace in the Town” where friends and family alike would gather.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

As a result, I designed a house where the Doma and terrace become an intermediate area with the town as a medium to facilitate urban behavior. We strove to create various behaviors such as sitting on the bench of the terrace, looking at the street, lying on the edge of the terrace, spending time at the desk by the kitchen, by yourself or with everyone. Also, the view from the street of the children running around on the terrace over the Doma area is a heartwarming scene.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

One might call it an urban behavior that neighbors can watch over warmly. I am reminded of Alberti's words, "The house is like a small city." I hope that the family and area will slowly overlap and that this architecture will become a mature city.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Terrace in the Town House / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop" 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923464/terrace-in-the-town-house-yamazaki-kentaro-design-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream