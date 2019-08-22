Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter

+ 18

Architects R21 Arkitekter

Location Oslo, Norway

Category Houses

Lead Architects Bergur Briem, Martin Smedsrud, Thomas Thorsnes

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Herman Dreyer

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In a typical single-family house area, the project respects and adopts the scale and typology of the surroundings with a clear and precise shape. The house is assembled from four smaller volumes with gable roofs.

The main living areas cover three of the volumes, with the fourth volume containing a garage and a greenhouse. Breaking the volume down in four volumes adapts the scale of the building to the surroundings while maintaining a clear total volume.

The ground floor is made of concrete to adapt to the falling terrain, above the house is a standard wooden frame construction. The greenhouse is a glass-covered extension of the house, with a bathtub of the bathroom of the third floor cantilevering in. The Y-shape of the house creates 3 different outdoor spaces in the garden, with various views and orientations.