  7. Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter

Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter

  • 12:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter
Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter, © Herman Dreyer
  • Architects

    R21 Arkitekter

  • Location

    Oslo, Norway

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Bergur Briem, Martin Smedsrud, Thomas Thorsnes

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Herman Dreyer
© Herman Dreyer
Text description provided by the architects. In a typical single-family house area, the project respects and adopts the scale and typology of the surroundings with a clear and precise shape. The house is assembled from four smaller volumes with gable roofs.

© Herman Dreyer
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Herman Dreyer
The main living areas cover three of the volumes, with the fourth volume containing a garage and a greenhouse. Breaking the volume down in four volumes adapts the scale of the building to the surroundings while maintaining a clear total volume.

© Herman Dreyer
The ground floor is made of concrete to adapt to the falling terrain, above the house is a standard wooden frame construction. The greenhouse is a glass-covered extension of the house, with a bathtub of the bathroom of the third floor cantilevering in. The Y-shape of the house creates 3 different outdoor spaces in the garden, with various views and orientations. 

© Herman Dreyer
Section
Section
© Herman Dreyer
R21 Arkitekter
Office

Cite: "Trosterudveien 9 House / R21 Arkitekter" 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923449/trosterudveien-9-house-r21-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

