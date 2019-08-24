World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Evonort
  6. 2019
  7. Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt

  • 05:00 - 24 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt
Save this picture!
Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt, © Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi

© Paul Tyagi © Paul Tyagi © Paul Tyagi © Paul Tyagi + 27

  • Façade

    ROBmade facade by Keller Systeme AG

  • Clients

    Private Client

  • Engineering

    For façade Keller Systeme AG, Zürich

  • Consultants

    AMA Consulting Engineers, Built Physics Limited

  • Main Contractor

    John Perkins Projects Ltd, London

  • Extension Area

    98.0 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi

Text description provided by the architects. The ideas behind the brick facade combine London heritage with innovative robot build masonry cladding.

Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi

The architects behind the design of this house extension, Evonort and Bernhard von Erlach Architekt ETH SIA, wanted to use the freedom given by computer design linked with robotic fabrication to achieve a bespoke façade. The rotations and shifts of the bricks create a flowing curtain effect. The complicated design is achieved using Brick Design software, which is a free plugin for Rhino. This results in an almost unreal play of light with shadows appearing to dance across the surface of the building.

Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The Kelesto Klinker Volcano brick produced in Switzerland (Keller AG Ziegeleien) contrasts and compliments the existing London Stock Brick façade. The panels were robotically produced in Switzerland and then assembled on site within a few days. The accuracy of the robot allows the patterns to be perfectly produced and the use of glue guarantees a structurally rigid panel.

Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi

The 100% digital process guarantees that the final product will look like the 3D model, as the data from the 3D model are transferred to the robots. ROBmade gives freedom to designers to imagine new types of façade made out of clinker, timber, or cork. 

Save this picture!
© Paul Tyagi
© Paul Tyagi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Evonort
Office
Bernhard von Erlach Architekt
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt" 24 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923432/canonbury-private-house-extension-evonort-plus-bernhard-von-erlach-architekt/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream