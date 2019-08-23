World
  CADIZ ANTWERP / META architectuurbureau + POLO

CADIZ ANTWERP / META architectuurbureau + POLO

  23 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
CADIZ ANTWERP / META architectuurbureau + POLO
© Stijn Bollaert
  • Architects

    META architectuurbureau, POLO architects

  • Location

    Kattendijkdok-Oostkaai, Antwerpen, Belgium

  • Category

    Mixed Use Architecture

  • Design Team

    Niklaas Deboutte, Eric Soors, Philip Mathieu, Bert Goetvinck, Duco Uytenhaak, Willem Baalbergen, Sebastiaan Wouters, Mauro Poponcini, Patrick Lootens, Jascha Rondou, Jef Van Loock, Jens Verley

  • Area

    41535.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Stijn Bollaert

  • Client

    Cores Development, Builprom, Westhoek

  • General contractor

    thv Kattendijkdok Besix en Vanhout
© Stijn Bollaert
Text description provided by the architects. With its orthogonal street pattern and exceptional location on a rectangular peninsula, the historical Cadix neighbourhood is a unique area within the city of Antwerp. The spatial implementation plan (ruimtelijke uitvoeringsplan, or RUP) for the district details the intention to complete the historically evolved building block pattern of Het Eilandje and to continue the orthogonal street pattern up to the docks.

© Stijn Bollaert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Stijn Bollaert
One aspect of this project involved research into re-destination of the site around a former customs building that was earmarked for demolition. The clearance would create an integral, closed building block within the Cadix neighbourhood that could accommodate a new volume of more than 100m x 100m.

© Stijn Bollaert
The specifications contained within the spatial implementation plan, including making optimal use of orientation and the search for an intelligent way to open up the neighbourhood, had a profound influence on the concept. On the building line an urban plinth is created with multiple functions: retail, supermarket, restaurants and bars, offices and a home for the elderly. The plinth is limited to three building layers to allow the four attendant volumes, which contain housing, to be built to the maximum height. An underground car park replaces the above ground facility adjacent to the customs building, which will be transformed into a public square. The space within the new building block is collective and green in character, thereby offsetting the residential volumes. Openings in the façade guarantee the necessary transparency.

© Stijn Bollaert
Project location

META architectuurbureau
POLO architects
Cite: "CADIZ ANTWERP / META architectuurbureau + POLO" 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923420/cadiz-antwerp-meta-architectuurbureau-plus-polo/> ISSN 0719-8884

