C3 Bank Headquarters / Brett Farrow Architect

  • 23:00 - 21 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
C3 Bank Headquarters / Brett Farrow Architect
C3 Bank Headquarters / Brett Farrow Architect, © Paul Rivera Photography
© Paul Rivera Photography

  • Clients

    ABP Capital/C3bank

  • Engineering

    KPFF

  • Landscape

    Grounded-Rich Risner

  • Consultants

    Julie Risner-Furnishings

  • Collaborators

    Michael Persall-Client/Owner
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Paul Rivera Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Brett Farrow Architect has designed the new headquarters for C3 Bancorp in the Southern California coastal community of Encinitas. The locally owned bank was designed as a combination retail branch, corporate offices and semi-civic space.

© Paul Rivera Photography
Facing directly onto Coast Highway 101, the building uses custom white concrete to echo the nearby coastal bluffs while large operable glass areas create a transparent connection between the interior work spaces and lushly planted courtyards and atrium.

© Paul Rivera Photography
Section
Section
© Paul Rivera Photography
Marine grade stainless steel cladding was custom tinted and combined with western red cedar at the ceilings and eaves. The cantilevered glass bay window projects from the main conference room and hovers over the sidewalk, doubling as an informal shelter for the transit stop below.

© Paul Rivera Photography
Inside natural materials and long lines of sight connect the various spaces and uses. The courtyards and atrium space serve as both a place for contemplation and a buffer between the program elements while also acting as the stormwater bio-filtration system. At the corner of the site a Community Room connects the new streetscape to a semi-private courtyard where meetings are held for business and community groups.

© Paul Rivera Photography
The west side of the project facing onto an alley uses plantings on the green roof and large overhangs to strategically buffer the western sun. In the evening when not in use the building continues to engage it’s downtown setting with lighting that gives a glow to the sidewalk and publics spaces.

© Paul Rivera Photography
Project location

Cite: "C3 Bank Headquarters / Brett Farrow Architect" 21 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923375/c3-bank-headquarters-brett-farrow-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

