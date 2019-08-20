Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados

+ 31

Architects DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados

Location Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

Category Offices Interiors

Design Director Diego Baraona

Project Architects Diego Baraona, Josefina Castillo

Area 850.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Erieta Attali

Manufacturers

Lightning Douglas Leonard Lighting Designers

Designers The Andes House

Technical Specialities PRY.

Constructors Cromolux, Constructora San Pedro.

Artisan Maria Eugenia Diaz Bravo

Manufacturers More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This commission had the peculiarity of occurring in an interior, where the greatest attribute was the view that the space had towards the city. Without delving deeper into the quality of the architecture to which the space was circumscribed, we decided to work with the air that it managed to enclose, endow it with certain qualities and highlight those it already had.

The original assignment included a fairly rigid situation regarding the distribution of the different work areas, but the client spoke of a rather ambiguous space in its conformation. From this, I decided to face the assignment from the point of view of the discussion and not from the instruction, and propose the space that was discussed. The result was a space that seeks to function under the preamble of a spontaneous occupation, where the spaces work fluidly and adapt to the needs of the users.

For this, 86 woolen tapestries of 95cm x 250cm, placed 85cm apart from each other were arranged, which rotate on their own axis, adding the movement variable to the spatial conformation. This exercise generates an apparently confusing behavior to inhabit the space, but it is precisely the combination of flows based on the user's decisions that organize it. That is, the order is based on need, the user is the one who molds it.

Despite the complexity that this variation adds, the distribution of the project remains simple, it is a fairly basic plan that administers the spaces in three areas: work, flows and services. It is still an office space, therefore, there is nothing new or original about it.