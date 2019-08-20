World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados

Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados

  • 14:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados
Save this picture!
Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados, © Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

© Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali + 31

  • Lightning

    Douglas Leonard Lighting Designers

  • Designers

    The Andes House

  • Technical Specialities

    PRY.

  • Constructors

    Cromolux, Constructora San Pedro.

  • Artisan

    Maria Eugenia Diaz Bravo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Text description provided by the architects. This commission had the peculiarity of occurring in an interior, where the greatest attribute was the view that the space had towards the city. Without delving deeper into the quality of the architecture to which the space was circumscribed, we decided to work with the air that it managed to enclose, endow it with certain qualities and highlight those it already had. 

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

The original assignment included a fairly rigid situation regarding the distribution of the different work areas, but the client spoke of a rather ambiguous space in its conformation. From this, I decided to face the assignment from the point of view of the discussion and not from the instruction, and propose the space that was discussed. The result was a space that seeks to function under the preamble of a spontaneous occupation, where the spaces work fluidly and adapt to the needs of the users. 

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

For this, 86 woolen tapestries of 95cm x 250cm, placed 85cm apart from each other were arranged, which rotate on their own axis, adding the movement variable to the spatial conformation. This exercise generates an apparently confusing behavior to inhabit the space, but it is precisely the combination of flows based on the user's decisions that organize it. That is, the order is based on need, the user is the one who molds it. 

Despite the complexity that this variation adds, the distribution of the project remains simple, it is a fairly basic plan that administers the spaces in three areas: work, flows and services. It is still an office space, therefore, there is nothing new or original about it.

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados
Office

Products:

Steel Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors
Cite: "Office Space / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados" [Espacio de oficina / DBAA - Diego Baraona Arquitectos y Asociados] 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923342/office-space-dbaa-diego-baraona-arquitectos-y-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream