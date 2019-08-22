Chengdu Chipscreen Medicine Industry Production Base Ⅰ / Yuanism Architects + CPIDI

Save this picture! Public space and water yard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Architects CPIDI, Yuanism Architects

Location No. 298, Kangqiang 1st Road, High-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Category Offices

Lead Architects Ruiding Cai

Design Team Ruiding Cai, Zhe Wei, Xiaolong Wu, Shanwei Li

Area 39891.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Qingshan Wu

Owner Chengdu Chipscreen Medicine corporation

Partner CPIDI More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Half-bird view of the factory. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd (Chipscreen Biosciences, Shanghai: 688321) was established in March 2001, and has currently become a leading enterprise in developing and manufacturing small molecule innovative medicines in China. CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES puts as the first priority to meet unmet clinical needs. It insists on an “original, safe, excellent and effective, China,” and is dedicated in providing patients with affordable innovative therapeutic drugs. ”

Save this picture! Aerial view of the park. Image © Qingshan Wu

CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES owns headquarters, research and development centers, and GMP production bases in Shenzhen and Chengdu, as well as the Beijing clinical research center and Shanghai commercial center, which is a four-in-one modern biomedicine group company.

The project is located in the West of Chengdu High-tech Zone, Sichuan, with a total area of 40,000 square meters. The first production base is divided into two major functions: original medicine production and office&life supporting. The design takes production safety, humanism and green ecology as planning concept, breaks the traditional single-functional layout mode of factory buildings in spatial planning, follows the principle of project regional characteristics and enterprise uniqueness, and builds a modern and new life in production demonstration base of original medicines.

It’s important to create an efficient and rational working environment together with a comfortable and vigorous office-living environment through rational planning and layout, at the same time highlighting the characteristics of innovative medicine enterprises are the key issues of the design under the conditions of meeting the normal use of different functions such as production, office and related life support.

Save this picture! Main entrance to the office area. Image © Qingshan Wu

According to the demand of production technology, building orientation, wind direction and municipal pipeline network connection, clear functional zoning of the park is carried out, the production area is intensively located in the southwest of the land, the living office area is located in the northeast of the land, four volumes of the plant area are juxtaposed, intensive and efficient, and the process flow line is reasonable. The living office supporting system encloses the inner courtyard with double "L", forming the area independent of production. The two functional areas have their own independent entrances and exits to avoid the cross-interference of people flow and logistics.

Save this picture! Analysis of water garden and green public space

Save this picture! Landscape water park. Image © Qingshan Wu

The factory building design breaks the traditional rigid closed mode. On the premise of meeting the GMP technical specifications, it uses part of the public open space to promote the blending of the environment inside and outside the factory and construct a healthy and green production environment.

Save this picture! Landscape water park. Image © Qingshan Wu

The auxiliary power center, sewage station and other equipment rooms attached to the factory area, combined with the ecological concept, are gathered into a whole, and concentrate on the southwest of the land with hidden landscaping design techniques, forming a green roof garden, and combining the exhaust chimney with the elevation texture of benzene ring molecular structure, forming the the factory area with a landmark the “chipscreen tower”.

Save this picture! Production plant and pipe gallery. Image © Qingshan Wu

The production plant breaks the rigid image of the traditional factory building by changing its elevation rhythmically, and forms a rational arrangement with the pipe corridors which are external horizontal and neat, two together endows with a new sense of industry and a rigorous spirit of order.

The design connects a series of public spaces such as meetings, training, exhibitions, sports, canteens and leisure bars in office and living areas through semi-enclosed shared courtyards, and combines with public space elements such as waterscape, landscape steps, overhead corridors, activity platforms and leisure terraces to form three-dimensional, multi-level and lively space with active and interesting dynamic interface of community office life. The office space take no interest in the closed inner and outer corridor layout of traditional office buildings. By implanting green side courtyard and traffic atrium, the vertical flow of office space is formed, and permeates with the shared inner courtyard, thus creating a humanized office mode and a green dynamic space form.

Save this picture! Quality inspection office building main facade along the street day perspective. Image © Qingshan Wu

The facade of office building is based on the innovative spirit of enterprise original medicine, with the theme of "Gene chip expression spectrum" considered internal functions, weaves rich and varied facade texture, implies the symbol of code translation of bio-gene chip, and highlights the innovative image of "chipscreen" enterprise.