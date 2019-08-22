Multifamily Housing Equilibrium 1 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 18

Owner Prodesa

Design Team Francisco Ospina, Andrés Gutiérrez, Iván Castro, Santiago Ballen, Juan Rubio, Pantoja Arquitectos, Isabel Saffón, Andrea Mozzato, Christian Durango, María Echeverri, Esteban Lozada, Ixa Bachman

Students David Alsina, Susana Garzón, Felipe Torres, Santiago Vásquez

Interior Design Atelier R+R Arquitectos – Beatriz Robledo

Project Management Prodesa – Jhon Bojacá

Inventory Equipos y Servicios SAS – Juan Gabriel Carreño

Budget EPIC Consultores – Ricardo Norman

Structural Design ngeniería y Proyectos de Infraestructura IPI SAS – Wilson Moreno

Construction SRC Ingenieros Civiles SA

Soil Survey Alfonso Uribe y Cia SA

Electrical design ODRQ & Cia SAS

Structural wiring ODRQ & Cia SAS

Hydro Sanitary design PLINCO SA Ingeniería de Redes Hidráulicas

Bo-climatic consultant Arquitectura & Bioclimática – Jorge Ramírez

Mechanic ventilation Oscar Villamizar Jauregui y Cia Ltda – Oscar Villamizar

Landscaping SUSTENTAR Soluciones Verdes – Felipe Villa More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The reflection or formulated question in this project was focused on how to design a tower in height that simultaneously allowed compact units and diversity.

For this proposal, it was chosen to standardize the typologies of housing. In contrast, the façade was used, so its depth would permit the appearance of some balconies and various windows.

The facade, is configured through a system of organization of different elements of wall-drawer types: “C”, “V”, “L” or “I” generating a diversity or “dynamism-static of volume”, which in essence configures a large mass of perforated clay that promotes a great variety of how the light and solar shade are read.

As a complement and aiming to contribute to the urbanity of a sector in process of development, a triangular square was provided to articulate the contiguous streets, damping and linking the tower with the city, and nuances the narrowness of the roads and platforms of access.