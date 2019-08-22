Multifamily Housing Equilibrium 1 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

-
Architects
-
LocationBogotá, Colombia
-
Category
-
Architectural DesignDaniel Bonilla, Marcela Albornoz
-
Area20454.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
OwnerProdesa
-
Design TeamFrancisco Ospina, Andrés Gutiérrez, Iván Castro, Santiago Ballen, Juan Rubio, Pantoja Arquitectos, Isabel Saffón, Andrea Mozzato, Christian Durango, María Echeverri, Esteban Lozada, Ixa Bachman
-
StudentsDavid Alsina, Susana Garzón, Felipe Torres, Santiago Vásquez
-
Interior DesignAtelier R+R Arquitectos – Beatriz Robledo
-
Project ManagementProdesa – Jhon Bojacá
-
InventoryEquipos y Servicios SAS – Juan Gabriel Carreño
-
BudgetEPIC Consultores – Ricardo Norman
-
Structural Designngeniería y Proyectos de Infraestructura IPI SAS – Wilson Moreno
-
ConstructionSRC Ingenieros Civiles SA
-
Soil SurveyAlfonso Uribe y Cia SA
-
Electrical designODRQ & Cia SAS
-
Structural wiringODRQ & Cia SAS
-
Hydro Sanitary designPLINCO SA Ingeniería de Redes Hidráulicas
-
Bo-climatic consultantArquitectura & Bioclimática – Jorge Ramírez
-
Mechanic ventilationOscar Villamizar Jauregui y Cia Ltda – Oscar Villamizar
-
LandscapingSUSTENTAR Soluciones Verdes – Felipe Villa
Text description provided by the architects. The reflection or formulated question in this project was focused on how to design a tower in height that simultaneously allowed compact units and diversity.
For this proposal, it was chosen to standardize the typologies of housing. In contrast, the façade was used, so its depth would permit the appearance of some balconies and various windows.
The facade, is configured through a system of organization of different elements of wall-drawer types: “C”, “V”, “L” or “I” generating a diversity or “dynamism-static of volume”, which in essence configures a large mass of perforated clay that promotes a great variety of how the light and solar shade are read.
As a complement and aiming to contribute to the urbanity of a sector in process of development, a triangular square was provided to articulate the contiguous streets, damping and linking the tower with the city, and nuances the narrowness of the roads and platforms of access.