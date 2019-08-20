World
  7. Step House / Measured Architecture

Step House / Measured Architecture

  • 17:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Step House / Measured Architecture
Save this picture!
Step House / Measured Architecture, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter + 25

  • Architects

    Measured Architecture

  • Location

    Vancouver, Canada

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Clinton Cuddington, Piers Cunnington

  • Design Team

    Joanne Smith, James Papa, Tobi May, Angela DiCresce

  • Area

    9603.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter
Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Step House is a haven for a family searching for a new beginning. Set on a large, 200-by-400 lot near Vancouver’s Pacific Spirit Park, space provides a green sanctuary in the city. While land in Vancouver is at a premium and we often face restraints to scope, with Step House the challenge was to continually edit our work so as to avoid overbuilding. Our clients requested that we maintain a minimalistic approach to the site, and the result is a building that is simple, refined and white.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Step House uses a stacked effect to mimic the shipping containers native to Vancouver’s harbour. To counter the industrial feel of this type of design often evokes, detailing became vital to keeping the project on a human level. We exposed these details where we could, leaving them open to the elements. In fact, we built these reveals first, protecting them throughout the duration of the long building process. Managing the building techniques to keep them in perfect condition, over years of exposure, was vital to the success of this project.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Save this picture!
Main floor plan
Main floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

For interiors, material choice followed a typology of use. Bedrooms were one material, service spaces a second, bathrooms a third. We used a minimal pallet of whitewashed wood, fumed oak floors, blackened steel, and white metal cladding to maintain the minimalistic, calming pallet our client requested.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Step House operates as an oculus. From the inside, individuals can gaze out to both short and long landscape views. A concrete fin-wall draws viewers through the property to the terminus at the back. These views are made possible by the sprawling site, which acted as an inherent nursery of flora native to Vancouver. By mixing existing foliage with more flora native to Vancouver, we created a landscape that will be easily managed and also grows to blend into the surrounding setting.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Measured Architecture
Office

Cite: "Step House / Measured Architecture" 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923265/step-house-measured-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

