World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño
  6. 2017
  7. 17-218 House / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño

17-218 House / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño

  • 16:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
17-218 House / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño
Save this picture!
17-218 House / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño, © Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

© Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez + 33

  • Design Development

    Leonardo Florentín

  • Collaborators

    Marianna Tucci, María B. Peroni, Jesús Pereira

  • Structure

    Juan Galiano
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. This project integrates natural topography, orientations, and views. The lot, located at the end of a 90-degree corner intersection allows a two-sided front facade; this quality guarantees quiet traffic around it. The opposite borderline and the lot back are bordered by a golf course. The irregular shaped plot was free of vegetation at its center but surrounded by lush vegetation along its perimeter.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The plot’s strongest feature is a steep slope, running north-south, enhancing its condition of being a natural lookout point, from the street level. It is due to this fact; that the proposal for this home arises from the intention of creating a constant dialogue between the topography and the views that extend towards the golf course and its lagoon.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

With this objective, the project was organized around two blocks of free ground plan that are set at 90 degrees from each other, being the main block parallel to the sidewalk on the long façade side, and this is where social gatherings take place alongside the terrace with an infinity pool. We like to think that it is from this spot, that the project is born, from the intuition that comes when you stand there, and seize the landscape, regardless of the rest of the project…

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The bedrooms are located on the top floor, looking for the best views and protected from the sun by sliding shutters. The basement is conceived as a result of the topography. Guests’ areas, pool support and maids quarters are located on this floor. This block proposes a direct connection with the garden using transparent openings that grant cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The second block, perpendicular to the first, includes secondary programs and materializes a smaller roof garden, creating a landscaped terrace that turns into an expansion of the gallery and social areas, since the natural garden area is one level lower. Under this cover, we have the audioroom and two garage areas. The owner, who is a music lover, composes music with an unlimited freedom in the audio room, beside his classic car collection.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The essence of this project is a house that feels like a continuous wandering, contemplating nature, life outdoors, and a place where the boundaries between inside and outside are faded away using large sliding glass doors. This project more than anything has the distinction of possessing two materialities. The first, a more tangible one, employ exposed concrete, ceramic blocks, basalt rock, glass, and wood. The other is more poetic and comes from sensing the views, the reflections and the sound of birds at dawn.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Paraguay
Cite: "17-218 House / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño" [Vivienda 17-218 / m+ estudio de arquitectura y diseño] 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923242/17-218-house-m-plus-estudio-de-arquitectura-y-diseno/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream