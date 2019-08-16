World
Albia Building / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 16 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Albia Building / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos
Albia Building / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos, © The Raws
© The Raws

© Agustín Landa Ruiloba © Agustín Landa Ruiloba © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 24

  • Architects

    Landa, Martínez Arquitectos

  • Location

    Monterrey, N.L., Mexico

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Architects in Charge

    Agustín Landa Ruiloba, Rolando Martínez

  • Area

    51400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    The Raws, Agustín Landa Ruiloba, Lorena Darquea

  • Collaborators

    Agustin Landa Ruiloba Rolando Martínez Rubén Martínez Daniel Martin Alejo González Cesar Rosales

  • Constructor

    Constructor

  • Calculations

    BCB Estructuras

  • Lighting

    Grupo LITE

  • Air conditioning

    Proyectaire

  • Proyectaire

    Mitsubishi

  • Facade Engineering

    Aluvisa
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Albia is a twenty-floor office building located on a property between Antonio L. Rodriguez and Blvd. Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, two high-velocity avenues in the west of Monterrey. Its structure is composed of visible concrete frames that are expressed on the facade as vertical mullions. The offices are located in a reflective glass volume, with a north-south orientation, on a quadruple height base.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The lower part of the building is divided into three glass volumes separated by large voids. The access passes through the voids to the lobby in the central volume. The other two volumes, also connected by bridges on the third level, house shops on the ground floor and two levels of offices.

© The Raws
© The Raws
Floor Plan Level 5
Floor Plan Level 5
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba

The promoters of the building sought to introduce small offices to the real estate market of Monterrey, a virtually non-existent commerce. The floors of the building respond to this initiative: they are very efficient, without columns, and can be easily divided. The circulations and services are concentrated in a core in the back facade of the building.

© The Raws
© The Raws

Due to the absence of a surrounding urban context, a large parking lot was required. The parking area is concentrated in a structure with three underground floors and seven floors above street-level. It is linked to the main building by a large steel pavilion.

© Agustín Landa Ruiloba
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba

The skilful handling of concrete can be seen in the geometry of the concrete slabs. On the ground floor, the slabs are very narrow and shaped as rhombuses. In the cross-section of the lower part of the building, the slabs are wider at the top. On the ground floor, these skewed fifteen meter high monoliths define a gateway.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Cite: "Albia Building / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos" [Edificio Albia / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos] 16 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923111/albia-building-landa-plus-martinez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

