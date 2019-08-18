World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Atelier Wagner
  6. 2018
  7. Point Roadknight Holiday House / Atelier Wagner

Point Roadknight Holiday House / Atelier Wagner

  • 23:00 - 18 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Point Roadknight Holiday House / Atelier Wagner
Save this picture!
Point Roadknight Holiday House / Atelier Wagner, © John Gollings
© John Gollings

© John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings + 21

  • Architects

    Atelier Wagner

  • Location

    Anglesea, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Jacqui Wagner, David Wagner

  • Design Team

    Jacqui Wagner, David Wagner, Ryan Gates, Andrew Hruszowski

  • Area

    36.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    John Gollings
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. Point Roadknight is a two-storey cedar-clad family holiday house in Anglesea with a dominant upper level overlooking a tennis court that has been enjoyed and much loved by the owners’ family since its construction in 1988. The next generation of children has placed greater demands on the house and the owners saw this as an opportunity to add second living space, create some spatial efficiencies, renew and insulate the building envelope and refurbish the existing fittings and finishes.

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The scope included reviewing and reconfiguring the entry sequence and reducing the impact of the sea breeze on the rear garden, particularly as funnelled through the vehicular undercroft.  Locating the new living space behind the undercroft but allowing space between has created a quiet moment in the spatial sequence where movement can be directed into the house or alternatively drawn through an opening around into the rear garden. A striated path radiates out from the curvilinear form of the living space gradually revealing the rear garden and bringing the journey to a crazy paved terrace presiding over the tennis court. 

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The lower level of the house has been reorganized to provide an additional bathroom and a new entry to facilitate movement either to the stair or to the new family room.  A large cedar door separates the new entry space from the family room and reveals a curvilinear in-situ concrete space looking through cedar framed glazed doors onto the rear garden. The space has a charcoal polished concrete floor, dark grey painted plasterboard with vivid blue ceramic tiled walls, in situ concrete columns and beams, exposed soffit and a stained oak bulkhead. A suspended fireplace is the focal point of the space to be enjoyed during the winter occupancy of the house. 

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The owners have a civil contracting business and the possibility of an in situ concrete forms appealed as a familiar medium with which to create the addition, aside from its thermal mass and fire-resistant qualities suitable in country Victoria. The concrete is utilized as floor, walls, columns, beams and roof and was explored through a series of differing finishes: polished floor, timber grained exterior cladding, sheer faced columns, beams and roof.

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

At the upper level, the main bedroom opens up onto a roof garden over the living space.  The roof garden shields a small terrace occupied by a stone bath and is designed to add colour, texture and interest to the form and to eventually cascade down the concrete walls creating living walls. Sitting within the bath or seated area the landscape of the roof merges into the surrounding countryside creating a singular spatial realm.

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Other parts of the house have been refurbished including the bathrooms, kitchen, upstairs living room decking, roofing, windows and cladding. The bathrooms have been reworked, while the remainder of the house has been refurbished with contemporary materials with the intention of respecting the existing building and its residual embodied energy but at the same time enabling the house to well serve the next generation. 

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Wagner
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Point Roadknight Holiday House / Atelier Wagner" 18 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923088/point-roadknight-holiday-house-atelier-wagner/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream