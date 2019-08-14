World
  U9 Apartments / Nicolás Vázquez

U9 Apartments / Nicolás Vázquez

  16:00 - 14 August, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
  Translated by Emma Johansson
U9 Apartments / Nicolás Vázquez
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

  • Architects

    Nicolás Vázquez

  • Location

    Mixcoac, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Design Team

    Emilio Rubio, Elizabeth León, Andrés Solíz, Luis Villanueva

  • Area

    2452.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Moritz Bernoully, Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez

  • Clients

    Rodrigo de la Garza

  • Engineering

    Enrique Ávalos, Jose Antonio Lino

  • Construction

    Métrico Arquitectos 
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Text description provided by the architects. Divided into three basic typologies, the building contains fifteen apartments between approximately 60 and 120 square meters. The apartments are ordered successively following the structural module that gives rhythm to the building. This system also gives total privacy to the living spaces. Within this structure - which is separated from the medians - three levels of housing and parking are allowed.

© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Floor Plan Level Two
Floor Plan Level Two
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

On the first two floors, two-level units are arranged (with some double-height spaces) and the single-floor apartments are located on the third level. Towards the street, four apartments share the main facade defined by four balconies that take advantage of the life and view of the street. This street - a closed small-scale street with low traffic - is located in a neighbourhood in Mixcoac with its intricate and compact urban fabric, which is clearly perceived to this date.

© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez
© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez
Section
Section
© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez
© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez

The project and its predecessors (we built two other buildings on the same street before) seek to emphasize a type of urban unity. From the material expression of each building, we aim to highlight the repeated use of bricks historically produced in the area. In this way, the new building establishes a resonance with the place and with the previous projects.

© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Built by means of a punctual structure of rigid frames, posters and concrete segments, the building-bay is oriented to the south. We also combine partition walls to play with the scale, proportions and neighboring buildings. We use lattices and vegetation that filter the views towards the boundaries but allow the passage of air. It is through transitional spaces, succession of empty-masses and through compact, but diverse, volumes that the three buildings respond to the scale and vocation of the street: we seek to “make city” from the habitable unit.

© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez
© Dante Busquets, Mauricio Salas, Paulino Ramírez

Project location

Nicolás Vázquez
