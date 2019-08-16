World
  Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma

Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma

Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma
Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma, © Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

© Hanno Mackowitz

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Text description provided by the architects. The object Ofenwerkstatt Müller is a workshop with five workplaces for the production of rammed earth furnaces (lehmo.at). The structure of the workshop should be perceived as a simple and monolithic volume.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

The building with a floor space of 228 square meters is built in a timber-framed construction. The building shell consists of fixed glazing and wood with a front facade of open masonry.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

This stands on a concrete base and at certain points has generous openings with defined views. On the flat roof of the workshop, there is a solar plant with an area of 45 square meters and a 60-degree inclination.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

The new workshop is positioned on the property in such a way that it creates a kind of inner courtyard situation in relation to the existing building. A restrained building is to be created, which with the materials wood and the open masonry represents the sustainable and technical aspects of the Ovenworkshop.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Austria
Cite: "Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma" 16 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923030/ofenwerkstatt-workshop-ma-ma/> ISSN 0719-8884

