  7. Western Academy of Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD

Western Academy of Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD

Western Academy of Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD
Different inner courtyards enclosed by corridors. Image © Qiang Zhao
Different inner courtyards enclosed by corridors. Image © Qiang Zhao

Aerial view of the northwest side of the Western Academy. Image © Qiang Zhao View of the corridor on the southeast side from the central courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao Courtyard landscape details. Image © Qiang Zhao South side of the main entrance lobby of the north side of the academy. Image © Qiang Zhao + 34

  • Architects

    UAD

  • Location

    No. 718, Haizhou East Road, Haining City, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Cheif Architects

    Danshen Dong, Huifeng Hu

  • Design Team

    Rongbin Peng, Ning Lv, Zhibin Xiao, Jianzhong Kan, Jinhua Wang, Xin Zhou, Ping Li, Wenzheng Yang, Yi Yang, Yuefeng Diao, Guozheng Yang, Hang Wang, Qi’an Bai, Juanjuan Zhu, Yi Zhang, Ran Chu

  • Client

    Haining Social Construction Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    24949.2 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Qiang Zhao
Aerial view of the restaurant and courtyard on the east side of the lobby. Image © Qiang Zhao
Aerial view of the restaurant and courtyard on the east side of the lobby. Image © Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University, which covers an area of1,000 mu and is based on the “boarding academy”, has been fully operational since October 21, 2017 after nearly five years of planning and construction.

Aerial view of the northwest side of the Western Academy. Image © Qiang Zhao
Aerial view of the northwest side of the Western Academy. Image © Qiang Zhao

The Western Academy is located in the west of the campus and adjacent to the West Gate of the campus. The north side is opposite to the teachers’ apartment, and the east side is adjacent to the northern teaching area with the academic lecture hall as the core. The total construction area of the academy is 24,949.2 square meters and the building height is 15.3 meters (to the cornice).The complex is made up of two C-shaped four-storied buildings from the east to the west. In the future, it will offer long-term or short-term residence to experts and scholars at home and abroad, providing a variety of site selection for such functions as dining, conference, leisure and entertainment in the academy.

site plan
site plan

The Western Academy is positioned as a four-star characteristic cultural hotel, which not only satisfies the basic needs of guests, but also shows the campus culture of Zhejiang University and the international background of Haining Campus from different dimensions such as indoor and outdoor and soft decoration. It is a starting point and a difficulty of design how to moderately symbolize and survey the history and culture of Zhejiang University, make the project characteristic, integrated into the entire campus, visually universal and unique based on project attribute.

Entrance and facade of the east side of the academy. Image © Qiang Zhao
Entrance and facade of the east side of the academy. Image © Qiang Zhao
Red simple bricks and festoon gates, etc. continue the facade elements of the old campus of Zhejiang University. Image © Qiang Zhao
Red simple bricks and festoon gates, etc. continue the facade elements of the old campus of Zhejiang University. Image © Qiang Zhao
Courtyard landscape details. Image © Qiang Zhao
Courtyard landscape details. Image © Qiang Zhao

At the beginning of the design, it was proposed to moderately symbolize or essentially develop the architectural style of Zhejiang University Yuquan Campus in different periods. Such elements asmain wall surfaces ofred simple bricks, solid and steady stone bases, traditional Chinese sloping roofs anddecorative lines carry the most profound campus memories of several generations of Zhejiang people to a different extent. The façade design of the Western Academyrefines and summarizes such elements and combines them with structural methods and characteristics of modern architectures, attempting to present the historical context of Zhejiang University in the history. It is our intention to create relative cultural connections and visual connections among different campuses.

The central courtyard on the south side of the lobby combines with the panoramic lobby to interactively host an outdoor party or an academic feast in the open air. Image © Qiang Zhao
The central courtyard on the south side of the lobby combines with the panoramic lobby to interactively host an outdoor party or an academic feast in the open air. Image © Qiang Zhao
Interior Space of the Lobby. Image © Qiang Zhao
Interior Space of the Lobby. Image © Qiang Zhao

In the general layout, the center of the academy is surrounded by four inner courtyards of different sizes and suitable for movement. Through the corridors of the rotation and transformation, rich outdoor space is formed to integrate various behaviors and scenes.Fine masonry and natural tones make the finished simple bricks or red simple bricks look vivid. The green lawn, red bricks and light sandstone look gentle and elegant. Such elements reflect historical charm and survey technological information of modern construction.

View of the corridor on the southeast side from the central courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
View of the corridor on the southeast side from the central courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
courtyard lawn. Image © Qiang Zhao
courtyard lawn. Image © Qiang Zhao
Courtyard landscape details. Image © Qiang Zhao
Courtyard landscape details. Image © Qiang Zhao

Haining International Campus, which is traced back to Western “academies”, is based on the premise of “rationality and natural harmony”. The design of Western Academy is integrated with the whole campus, but has its own characteristics. From consideration of planning integrity toinheritance of design concepts of Zhejiang University’s old campus, i.e., “a new interpretation of classics with modern methods, stones and bricks”, the design probed into and deepened the design system and made evolution and innovation based on the project itself. It boasts symbolic direct expression of the architectural entity as well as dramatic subtle interpretation of courtyards. They are integrated and compete with other for glory.

Inside and outside space of the corridor. Image © Qiang Zhao
Inside and outside space of the corridor. Image © Qiang Zhao

Project location

Cite: "Western Academy of Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD " 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923016/western-academy-of-haining-international-campus-of-zhejiang-university-uadarchitectural-design-and-research-institute/> ISSN 0719-8884

Different inner courtyards enclosed by corridors. Image © Qiang Zhao

浙江大学国际联合学院（海宁国际校区）西区书院 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

