Studio Gang Completes 40 Tenth Avenue Tower in New York

Located in the meatpacking district, adjacent to the High Line, in New York City, 40 Tenth Avenue, a 10-story office tower designed by Studio Gang is now ready to welcome its first tenants. With a distinctive structural system, the building twists in order not to cast his shadow on the surrounding, responding to the solar angles.

Studio Gang, the Chicago based practice headed up by Jeanne Gang, has been investigating, the impact of the sun on the buildings and the context. The “solar carving” idea is in fact a direct architectural response to the eminent and eternal star, showcasing how this constraint can actually generate an exciting design. The outcome is a sculpted façade that enhances both the interior space and the exterior envelope. Consequently, light and air are abundant in the high rise. On the design level, the corners of the structure are carved, creating private balconies, overlooking the High Line and the Hudson River. The building is narrower on the ground floor and grows wider on higher levels.

Developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate, the building between west 13th and 14th streets, will host in its ground floor the US interactive marketing center of genesis, Hyundai’s luxury automotive brand, and on the totality of its 8th floor, the private investment firm Starwood capital group holdings. The project creates 20,000 square feet of outdoor spaces, including a shared roof deck and a second-floor public gathering space adjacent to the park. It also has around 40,000 square feet of retail space opening up onto 10th Avenue.