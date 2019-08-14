World
  7. House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 14 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter, Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius

  • Landscape

    Dronninga Landskap AS

  • Consultants

    Eilev Løkja, Cowi, NEAS Brannconsult AS, Brekke & Strand Akustikk, Multiconsult

  • Collaborators

    Sweco, Forene Montører Kongsberg, Notodden Rørlegger Forretning, G.K. Notodden, Murstad Entreprenørservice AS, Heis Plan AS, Loe Betongelementer AS, Kranor AS
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of winning an open, international plan and design competition in 2010. The House for Books and Blues, or Bok & Blueshuset is a three-story house containing library, cinema, live stage, café, museum for blues, sound studio and music tuition.

© Espen Gees
Ground Floor Plan
© Ivan Brodey
Notodden Blues Festival and Europas Bluessenter also have their offices here. All the functions of the house are reached from an open vestibule and reception. The architectonic expression of the house tries to pursue elements of the historical industrial architecture, that characterizes parts of Notodden`s dock area also today.

© Jiri Havran
The different functions are organized in their own volumes and can, therefore, be read out of the architecture of the house. Three large lightwells above the reception and vestibule are the signature of the house.

© Espen Gees
Project location

Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Cite: "House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter" 14 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922919/house-for-books-and-blues-borve-borchsenius-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

