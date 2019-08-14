Xi'an Shang Yue Cheng Landscape / Waterlily Studio

Save this picture! Swing Forest. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

+ 27

Landscape design Waterlily Studio

Location Xi‘an, Shanxi, China

Category Landscape

Lead Architects Tsehou Hsiao

Design Team Tsehou Hsiao, Gang Chen, Kehan Zhou, Xuexue Ren, Yujuan Fan

Area 8765.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Yi Wang, Sisi Shun, Wei Gao, Jingbo Zhang, Tianzhao Guo

Engineering Shanxi Bihai Yijing Landscape Co., Ltd

Landscape Waterlily Studio

Consultants BingZhan architecture design co, Ltd

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Cloud Bridge. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Architectures use the forest of light as the body, showing an ecological and quiet spiritual space. The whole building is lively and steady, light and heavy, colorful and pale, representing the collision, convergence and fusion of Xi'an's future and the history. Many small lights decorated in the sky, natural landscapes and stones, beautiful glass roofs and bright lamp posts create a gorgeous venue together.

Save this picture! Shang Yuecheng Bird View. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Landscape design continues to follow the concept of architectural design, with the free breathing forest of light as the design theme. Visitors can enjoy a quiet environment in the forest.Enter the model area from the terrain art district along the street, follow a stream into the quiet forest, and start a journey. The forest was full of mysterious surprises. Walking through various regions, people can see a forest experience area that has never been seen before.

Save this picture! Shang Yuecheng bird's eye view. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Enter the model area from the terrain art district along the street, a stream runs through the inner and outer space. The outer space is composed of water forest (entrance), light forest (playground), cloud forest (art garden), and swing forest (outdoor lounge) and so on. The inner space is called the nest forest (entrance).

Taking the condition of the site as the starting point of our design, the five basic strategies of displaying the central landscape are determined. Strategy one: Link active routes to local space (water forest); In commercial projects, the activity route is an important clue to the design. The combined form of the "Linear route lines combined vertical space" is well-suited for placement in a dense urban site. Designers use a small number of resources to achieve a rich space experience. Instead of creating a local space, we integrate space into the site.

Save this picture! Cloud Forest Pavement Detail. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Save this picture! Landscape Bridge and Buildings. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Strategy two: How to integrate Landscape into Architecture (cloud forest); We put floating clouds as vertical elements at the entrance to the square and incorporate flowing streams into the parameterized pavement to create a lively gathering point. At the same time, we treat both sides of the square as a seating area for rest, which is not only a concern for people, but also a treatment of the boundary of the venue.

Save this picture! Cloud Forest. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Strategy three: Maximize the Open Public Green Spaces; How to open an L-shaped semi-enclosed public green space so that it can meet the green space index and create an open and shared place for commercial space? We merged the linear roads and small patches of residence space with the green space. Introduce external flow of people, nature and light to the architectural space, making the indoor and outdoor blend.

Save this picture! Water Forest Bird View. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Save this picture! Landscape Bridge. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Save this picture! Landscape Bridge and Buildings. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Strategy four: Pay attention to detail and crafts work, scale and texture (swing forest) ; Children’s IP is introduced in order to create a fun game space through rich height variation, multi-activity space and multi-material combination changes. Then the green space on the south side of the site was activated.

Save this picture! Aerial View of the Forest of The Swing. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography

Strategy five: From the point of view of the problem, based on the relationship, continued the previous design (nest forest). How to create a warm business inside atmosphere? Nests are the warmest harbors of small animals in the forest. Standing here, we can see all the scenery around us. And we can walk through it. The enclosed space in the form of a bird’s nest allows us to live in an open space and gives us a warm and comfortable sense of safety. Warm and pleasant, nesting construction, flower ponds and seats are scattered in the site. They blend with the light pillars of architecture, creating a vibrant and eco-friendly walk space for commercial leisure.

Save this picture! Water Forest. Image © Zhi Yi Architectural Photography